Westpac – a few other things to consider

Trigger warning and disclosure.
TAFKAS is not an employee of Westpac or of any bank. TAFKAS does not directly own and Westpac or any other bank shares – he probably owns them via ETFs but not directly.
Here are some things to consider around the Westpac/Austrac matter; things that don’t seem to have received much or any ventilation.
- It is alleged that Westpac failed to report some 23 million transaction to Austrac over many years, possibly 7 years(?). Ok. Where then was Austrac? There are 4 majors in Australia and several other banks. Did not Austrac notice that Westpac was reporting a disproportionately lower number of transactions? Does not Austrac have any accountability for failing to notice Westpac’s under reporting?
- As TAFKAS understands, the not reported transactions in question were almost entirely overseas transactions. The way that works is that Westpac has a correspondent bank (Standard Chartered was apparently one of the banks to whom Westpac’s transactions weren’t reported). Much like it takes 2 to tango, it takes 2 banks to facilitate an overseas transfer. Thus whatever Westpac sent, another bank received. Where is the commentary on the other banks, including those who actually provide banking services to the providers of the suspect content? Where is the commentary around the Austrac equivalent regulators overseas?
- Westpac is not the police. Westpac’s role is not to find and stop alleged improper and illegal behaviour. That is the role of the police agencies. Westpac’s role is to provide data to Austrac. To suggest that Westpac has enabled criminal behaviour is like saying that car manufacturers are responsible for all road fatalities.
TAFKAS is not suggesting that Westpac is clean in this matter, if what is alleged is proven. But a bit of perspective. Please.
Was Westpac management too busy on social issues to notice all these transfers?
Spart
Out of 23 million transactions they came up with about 12 that could be suspect and 1 that is seriously problematic. I find it astonishing how few there were and the hysterics we find ourselves in. I find it also astonishing that the Austrac chiefs aren’t only coming out of this cleanly, but they’re smelling like roses.
It’s the Austrac arseholes that ought to be fired but as usual, you could be Jeffrey Dahmer – openly eating human flesh in the staff canteen in a public sector job and you will not be fired.
The thing with all bank (financial) transactions nowadays is that they are virtually fully automated. There is no excuse for required transactions not to be electronically tallied and sent to Austrac automatically. If this is how Westpac operates when it comes to regulatory authorities, how does it operate when it comes to customers?
Bemused
There was some glitch in the system causing them to be missed. Austrac was frequently demanding banks update their systems to suit them. Australian banks are pretty stupid, but they do have reasonable procedures.
23 million transactions sounds like a weal, weal lot hey.
About 15 years ago, the US recorded 300 million transactions a day going through the banking system. That would roughly mean 1 transaction per person per day as the population was then around 300 million.
Apply, roughly, the same set of numbers for Australia in population proportion and you begin to see that 23 million transactions spanning over ~5 years is a small fraction.
I fucking hate the Australian public sector with a passion just below hatred of real life Nazis. Senior Austrac officials should be sent to prison for perpetrating this thing onto Wetpatch. It’s a fraudulent scandal.