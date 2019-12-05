1 week or 2?

The Australian has reported that:
Scott Morrison has announced a dramatic shake-up of the public service that will see five department heads axed and the number of government departments reduced from 18 to 14.
TAFKAS expects the leaks to start very soon. Leaks to damage the elected government that is.
Apparently, PM Morrison said:
“We don’t expect the public service to run the government. That’s what we were elected to do,”
No doubt much of the Canberra citizenry don’t agree and will do their utmost to “re-educate” him.
Here comes the Canberra Deep State. How dare you, ScoMo!
14 departments is still too many. Any essentially duplicating state responsibilities such as education, hospitals etc should be reduced to simply branches managing the funding distribution and all gathered under one department that deals with state bureaucracies on grants not policy.
The responsible minister for these branches should have strong budgeting skills so the states are held strictly responsible for their federal allocation and if they go over budget its their problem to solve rather than expect the feds to bail them out as happens now.
Andre Lewis #3252718, posted on December 5, 2019 at 11:51 am
Amen to that.
Bets on how long until the backdown? That’s what the Libs do. Put up a policy, public service squeal, media condemn, Libs backtrack or water down the proposal. Yes, I’ve seen this movie several times. Say what you want about Labor when they are in power they use it.
The Hawke government reduced numbers by creating bigger departments. It is the number of tax eaters and more important their destructive implementation of absurd regulations that does the damage. Get rid of the regulations and let the wasters sit there doing nothing. A public servant doing nothing is a good public servant compared with the ones providing damaging advice and enforcing regulations that destroy productivity and freedom.
Anyone reckon we will see Public Employee numbers fall by an equivalent 23%?
This Canberran vehemently agrees with Mr Morrison. I hope his isn’t a distraction that fails to deliver.
‘Here comes the Canberra Deep State. How dare you, ScoMo!’
Since coming to power, the Coalition has reduced the size of the APS by 12%.
What has the ‘Deep State’ done to stop this? It seems to have been very lazy and/or tardy.
This is good news – although I really liked the suggestion of Barnaby Joyce (before his fall from grace) that the government should begin to relocate departments to regional towns. This would get rid of time-servers & “elites” & give much needed employment opportunities to regional populations. I was surprised to learn a while back that, for example, the Rental Bond Board (NSW) was located in large country town – and there are probably others. Digital networks makes it an entirely feasible operation.
It is also a brilliant opportunity to rid the public service of its white-anters.
@Des Deskperson
Not sure of your source of data, but according to the ABS – https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/[email protected]/mf/6248.0.55.002/
in the 6 years to FY19 (FY13-FY19), Commonwealth Government employee numbers fell by 3%. But the costs of Commonwealth Government employees rose by 12%.