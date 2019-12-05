1 week or 2?

The Australian has reported that:

Scott Morrison has announced a dramatic shake-up of the public service that will see five department heads axed and the number of government departments reduced from 18 to 14.

TAFKAS expects the leaks to start very soon. Leaks to damage the elected government that is.

Apparently, PM Morrison said:

“We don’t expect the public service to run the government. That’s what we were elected to do,”

No doubt much of the Canberra citizenry don’t agree and will do their utmost to “re-educate” him.