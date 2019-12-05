A shortcut on the road to serfdom

With Australia’s and global interest rates at absolute record lows, conversation have not surprisingly focused on negative interest rates.

One question often asked is why would anyone invest at negative interest rates. Why? Because they are made to by governments.

Because of the “brilliant” way banks are regulated, they are forced to buy government bonds – for capital adequacy reasons where sovereign bonds receive preferential risk weightings under Basel rules. There are also, at least in Australia, pension fund mandates that require cash and “risk free” holdings (ie government bonds), but at least they aren’t mandated by law – beyond the requirement for Australians to have compulsory superannuation that is.

But a more fundamental question. Why keep cutting interest rates, including into the negative range? Well, the generally given response is stimulate activity to keep within some inflation target (this despite the broken Phillips Curve link between inflation and employment). It maybe one thing to have an upper band on inflation, but why have a lower band on inflation? Why is it believed that nil inflation or deflation is bad?

In the first place, TAFKAS does not believe that Australia’s inflation rate is as low as suggested. You can’t, in the same breath, say that there are cost of living pressures and also that inflation is too low.

The most likely reality is that inflation numbers are being manipulated to give the impression of low inflation – hedonic adjustments anyone. TAFKAS is not ascribing malice to the statisticians but rather cognitive bias. Everyone says that inflation is low so they seek out and find the data to prove it so. If that fails, they change the method of calculations to take things out, add things in, to massage, for quality and substitution of course.

But more to the point, is deflation bad? TAFKAS expects he will be assaulted in saying this, but where is the evidence that deflation is bad? Consumers are constantly seeking out lower prices. Businesses are constantly striving to deliver lower prices? It’s governments who love and prefer higher prices. Why is this so?

Governments love inflation because it increases tax revenues within the need to increase tax rates. Wage price inflation generates additional income tax and payroll tax. Asset price inflation generates additional capital gains tax and land tax. Consumer price inflation generates additional goods and services tax and excise taxes (alcohol, tobacco, petrol etc). A system of silent tax increases.

And every tax “cut” TAFKAS has witnessed in the last 20 years, they have been about returning some, but never all, inflation driven tax increases rather than actual tax cuts.

Governments also love inflation because it deflates the value of borrowings. It means they can borrow more and more and more and spend more and more and more. Not just governments. Borrowers, but governments are huge borrowers.

So who wins from inflation? Tax authorities and borrowers. Who wins from deflation? Citizens, consumers and savers.

Governments LOVE inflation. But only Goldilocks inflations. Not too high but not too low. Just right. In the 1-3% range. Enough to quietly collect additional tax but not too obvious that citizens notice.

Consider the below chart of historical price changes and think about which products/services you are most pleased with and which not. And then overlay that with which ones are most influenced or regulated by government.

But much like sedating the nation, Governments have implemented policies to make sure that as many citizens as possible, and hence voters, are leveraged upto their eyeballs. Why again? Because these people too want inflation and not deflation, because they too will be adversely impacted by deflation.

All aboard in on the shortcut to serfdom.