Climate Roundup 5 December

UN Food and Agriculture concludes that food production will rise 30 percent by 2050 unless “sustainable practices” are adopted in which case it would rise just 10 to 20 percent. Technological change significantly outweighs climate change in every single one of FAOs scenarios.

PICTURES AND IMPRESSIONS from the climate gabfest in Madrid. The latest in the long line of last chances!

Bonn 2001. A Global Warming Treaty’s Last Chance. That teetering edifice that is the Kyoto Protocol gets some emergency repair work this week as delegates from 180 countries gather in Bonn.Time Magazine, 16 Jul 2001

Montreal 2005. In an open letter to delegates at the Montreal environmental summit, “I’m scared. For 15 years I’ve watched international progress on climate change get slower and slower, even while the pace of global warming seems to get ever more rapid. With time running out for the global climate, your meeting in Montreal represents a last chance for action.” The Independent, 28 Nov 2005

Bali 2007. World leaders will converge on Bali today for the start of negotiations which experts say could be the last chance to save the Earth from catastrophic climate change. The New Zealand Herald, 3 Dec 2007

Poznan Poland, 2008. The world will “suicide” if it cannot strike a strong climate pact soon, Australian environmental scientist Tim Flannery has warned. “This round of negotiations is likely to be our last chance as a species to deal with the problem.” The Age, 9 Dec 2008

Copenhagen 2009. “The world faces a final opportunity to agree an adequate global response to climate change” the European Union’s environment chief said on Friday.

It is now 12 years since Kyoto was created. This makes Copenhagen the world’s last chance to stop climate change before it passes the point of no return, Reuters, Feb 27 2009

The Copenhagen summit is the world’s last chance to save the planet from “catastrophic” global warming, according to a major study led by Lord Stern of Brentford, the country’s leading authority on climate change. The Telegraph, 2 Dec 2009

Cancun 2010.

A sense of foreboding is one of the few points of general agreement among the 15,000 participants congregating for the next two weeks. Jairem Ramesh, the Indian environment minister, sees it as the “last chance” for climate change talks to succeed.The Telegraph (UK), 29 Nov 2010

Durban 2011. Rev. Dr. Olav Fyske Tveit, who leads the World Council of Churches, says the upcoming climate conference in South Africa is mankind’s ‘last opportunity’ to address climate change. Spero News, 27 Nov 2011

Durban climate change meeting is “the last chance”. Attended by over 200 countries, this week’s major UN conference has been described by many experts as humanity’s last chance to avert the disastrous effects of climate change. UCANews, 28 Nov 2011

Doha 2012. Tomorrow, the whole world talks about irreversible global warming as this year’s international climate change summit begins. Participating are 195 countries (almost all of the United Nations).The Examiner, 25 Nov 2012.

Warsaw 2013. Is the Warsaw Climate Change Conference a last-chance summit? The Warsaw Climate Change Conference opened on Monday 11th November. After the 2012 failure of Doha, this summit could represent a turning point in the fight against global warming.Sustainable Mobility, 14 Nov 2013.

Lima 2014. WWF issued the following statement today from Samantha Smith, Leader of WWF’s Global Climate and Energy Initiative, as the UN climate talks drew to a conclusion: “A repeat performance next year would be disastrous,” WWF Global, 23 Nov 2013.

Paris 2015. Scientists are calling on world leaders to sign up to an eight-point plan of action at landmark talks in Paris. The key element is the goal to limit global warming to below 2C by moving to zero carbon emissions by 2050. The UN meeting in December is “the last chance” to avert dangerous climate change, according to the Earth League. BBC News 22 Apr 2015

Meanwhile…Food destruction by climate action. In a report by Jo Nova.

Shellenberger gives him the bad news that warming won’t kill as many people as climate policies will: In fact, scientists, including two of Rockström’s colleagues at the Potsdam Institute, recently modeled food production. Their main finding was that climate change policies are more likely to hurt food production and worsen rural poverty than climate change itself, even at 4 to 5 degrees warming. The “climate policies” the authors refer to are ones that would make energy more expensive and result in more bioenergy (the burning of biofuels and biomass), which would increase land scarcity and drive up food costs. Similarly, UN Food and Agriculture concludes that food production will rise 30 percent by 2050 unless “sustainable practices” are adopted in which case it would rise just 10 to 20 percent. Technological change significantly outweighs climate change in every single one of FAOs scenarios. A great piece of work by Michael Shellenberger. Journalism students will study it a hundred years from now, wondering how it all got so stupid…

THIRTY YEARS OF FAILED CLIMATE POLICY. Benny Peiser reports from the Global Warming Policy Forum.

1) 30 Years Of UN Climate Policy Failure As China Adds Coal Plants and Cuts Support For Renewable Energy

The Associated Press, 2 December 2019

2) Japan Tells UN Summit: We Will Keep Using Coal-Fired Power Plants

NHK World News, 3 December 2019

3) China Slams U.S. For Not Doing Enough For Environment Ahead Of U.N. Climate Summit