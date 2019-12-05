John Comnenus : Regulatrage

Arbitrage is: “the simultaneous buying and selling of securities, currency, or commodities in different markets or in derivative forms in order to take advantage of differing prices for the same asset.”

Arbitrage is tactical as it generates a short term profit based on pricing anomalies for the same assets in different markets.

Government Regulations shape much of our modern economies and playing the different costs structure in different regulatory environments is a strategic activity that can create long term value for a company.

Regulatrage is taking advantage of different regulatory arrangements to gain a long term strategic competitive benefit. Companies increasingly look for regulatrage opportunities through interstate and international tax and regulation breaks.

Governments deliberately generate regulatrage opportunities to grow their economies for favoured client groups. Let me posit a concept of three types of regulatrage.

Type 1 regulatrage – the government wants to grow a favoured industry participant at the expense of other participants in the same market. For example, the regulatory benefits to increase solar energy at the expense of coal power in the power market. This transfers benefits from existing companies at the expense of other companies operating in the same market. The costs are borne by the customers of the disfavoured company.

Type 2 regulatrage – the government wants to develop an industry at the expense of the rest of the economy. For example, local content requirements in the Defence Industry sector. The costs of this regulatrage are borne by tax payers generally.

Type 2 regulatrage can lead to trickle down regulatrage where State governments seek regulatrage advantage over other States to attract the National regulatrage beneficiary to their jurisdiction. For example, the Federal Government gives regulatrage opportunities to armoured vehicle manufacturers through local content and industry involvement criteria. State governments then provide payroll tax benefits or gift land to the beneficiary of type 2 regulatrage.

Type 3 regulatrage is where regulations are slashed to create a more competitive economy. This type of regulatrage creates a more attractive business environment compared to more highly regulated competitors. This type of regulatrage is usually good. Examples of this regulatrage is the way Trump slashed tax rates and regulations in the the USA And the way Ireland or Singapore create favourable environments for business. The costs of this type of regulatrage are borne by the competitors to the country introducing Type 3 regulatrage and the benefits accrue customers of Type 3 regulatrage beneficiaries and the country introducing Type 3 regulatrage opportunities.

Companies will seek regulatrage opportunities to create long term growth. The question for us, as the people who inevitably pay for Type 1 and Type 2 regulatrage, is the purpose of the regulatrage good. Generally we should be asking why don’t we implement more Type 3 regulatrage opportunities to take advantage of other over regulated first world economies.