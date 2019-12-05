Sovereign Immunity

Posted on 6:47 am, December 5, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

11 Responses to Sovereign Immunity

  1. stackja
    #3252413, posted on December 5, 2019 at 6:50 am

    TL 25 question to answer.

  2. sfw
    #3252418, posted on December 5, 2019 at 6:59 am

    I don’t know about other states but in Vic the police are exempt from most traffic laws and firearms law, probably other exemptions as well. Do as I say, not as I do.

  3. nfw
    #3252422, posted on December 5, 2019 at 7:03 am

    No doubt ensuring Maccas was ready with the Happy Meal. I have seen numerous examples of police drivers breaking laws as they are a law unto themselves while wearing their anti-terrorist military style uniforms aren’t they? No doubt there will be a lot of data surfing going on to track down the real criminal, you know, the one who took the photo.

  4. Fred
    #3252431, posted on December 5, 2019 at 7:21 am

    I was in Camberwell and saw a police car illegally parked in a no standing zone.

    Then an officer emerged from a Chinese restaurant with some takeaway, hopped in the car and drove off.

    Laws are for the little people.

  5. struth
    #3252438, posted on December 5, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Noticing her proximity to the guardrail and the clear view of the wheel I’d say she is stopped in this case.
    Not that it doesn’t happen.

  6. flyingduk
    #3252443, posted on December 5, 2019 at 7:32 am

    Then end of the wedge wot? No doubt they would argue exemption based on special need and superior training?

  7. Tel
    #3252448, posted on December 5, 2019 at 7:37 am

    It’s very dangerous when you do it, but we have special powers that make it much safer.

    Yeah, yeah, there isn’t a whole lot of point in government taxing itself, and the purpose of the exercise is revenue raising … don’t you forget that.

  8. Mark A
    #3252452, posted on December 5, 2019 at 7:41 am

    All true, but using the phone is more dangerous than being slightly over .05.
    Having said that, the police should abide by the same rule, no amount of training will save you when distracted by the phone.

  9. nb
    #3252467, posted on December 5, 2019 at 8:02 am

    I’d like to know what shutter speed combined with road speed would (not quite?) freeze the wheel hub.

  10. Jonesy
    #3252468, posted on December 5, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Mark A, exactly! This same law exemption was quashed in the 90s wrt cb handpiece use. Remove the exemption or remove the law! The police and ems aren’t the only trained professionals on the road.

  11. The Fifth Bike Rider of the Apocalypse
    #3252483, posted on December 5, 2019 at 8:16 am

    From the SA Government’s My Licence website outlining when you can use a mobile phone in a vehicle:
    Drivers of police or emergency vehicles are exempt.

