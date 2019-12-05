Liberty Quote
“Free competition enforced by law” is a grotesque contradiction in terms.— Ayn Rand
Sovereign Immunity
TL 25 question to answer.
I don’t know about other states but in Vic the police are exempt from most traffic laws and firearms law, probably other exemptions as well. Do as I say, not as I do.
No doubt ensuring Maccas was ready with the Happy Meal. I have seen numerous examples of police drivers breaking laws as they are a law unto themselves while wearing their anti-terrorist military style uniforms aren’t they? No doubt there will be a lot of data surfing going on to track down the real criminal, you know, the one who took the photo.
I was in Camberwell and saw a police car illegally parked in a no standing zone.
Then an officer emerged from a Chinese restaurant with some takeaway, hopped in the car and drove off.
Laws are for the little people.
Noticing her proximity to the guardrail and the clear view of the wheel I’d say she is stopped in this case.
Not that it doesn’t happen.
Then end of the wedge wot? No doubt they would argue exemption based on special need and superior training?
It’s very dangerous when you do it, but we have special powers that make it much safer.
Yeah, yeah, there isn’t a whole lot of point in government taxing itself, and the purpose of the exercise is revenue raising … don’t you forget that.
Tel
#3252448, posted on December 5, 2019 at 7:37 am
All true, but using the phone is more dangerous than being slightly over .05.
Having said that, the police should abide by the same rule, no amount of training will save you when distracted by the phone.
I’d like to know what shutter speed combined with road speed would (not quite?) freeze the wheel hub.
Mark A, exactly! This same law exemption was quashed in the 90s wrt cb handpiece use. Remove the exemption or remove the law! The police and ems aren’t the only trained professionals on the road.
From the SA Government’s My Licence website outlining when you can use a mobile phone in a vehicle:
Drivers of police or emergency vehicles are exempt.