Throw some more money on the barbeque

Posted on 5:08 am, December 5, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

There is so much to say about this.  Much.  There will be the usual calls for more money.  Perhaps Gonski 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Results are going down so more money needs to be spent.  It’s as if the education industrial complex want poor results so they can get more money and more power.

Where is the accountability for the results?  Has a single education minister, education bureaucrat, education academic resigned or been fired?

Imagine what would have happened if they failed to provide their data to Austrac.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Throw some more money on the barbeque

  1. Matt
    #3252399, posted on December 5, 2019 at 5:33 am

    Maybe we should outsource our education to China? Sarc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.