Throw some more money on the barbeque

There is so much to say about this. Much. There will be the usual calls for more money. Perhaps Gonski 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Results are going down so more money needs to be spent. It’s as if the education industrial complex want poor results so they can get more money and more power.

Where is the accountability for the results? Has a single education minister, education bureaucrat, education academic resigned or been fired?

Imagine what would have happened if they failed to provide their data to Austrac.