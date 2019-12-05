Tony Abbott condemned by Louise Milligan’s nana

As my Irish Nana would have said: Jesus, Mary and Holy Saint Joseph. I have been out tonight and just caught up with this from the excellent @BrendanDonohoe7. https://t.co/tVOoJA8IyT
— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) December 2, 2019
Latest …
-
- Respected non-Catholic barrister Gerard Wilson: A Blight On The Whole Criminal Justice System.
- George Weigel: A Last Chance for Australian Justice.
- Patrick Coffin speaks to Andrew Bolt: The Scapegoating of Cardinal Pell.
Louise Milligan has a fixation problem.
Milligan is a Pharisee.
Jesus had a few things to say about them.