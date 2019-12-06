Democracy Now and Again

Prime Minister Morrison’s “reforms” to the Australian Public Service (LMFAO) have re-triggered TAFKAS. Because ever since joining the Cat Community, TAFKAS has been thinking about whether our current political system is still fit for purpose. (No ITHO).

And in between wetting himself laughing at Julia Gillard’s interview with the Harvard Business Review (just saying that makes TAFKAS laugh), something Gillard said hit TAFKAS.

To the question:

You chose the public sector. Is that the best way to make a difference in the world today?

Gillard responded:

I am 100% biased. There are other ways, but I don’t think anything surpasses what politics can bring. At its best, it’s a noble cause; we want the best, brightest, most motivated, passionate, concerned, to go into it. But you can’t insult people’s intelligence by pretending there will be no nasty bit, no gendered bit. The political life is not for everyone. But to lead a nation and make a huge difference to its future is an absolute privilege.

Apart from what seems obvious to TAFKAS, in that the public sector is not the political sector, the suggestion that “we want the best, brightest, most motivated, passionate, concerned”, to go into it (politics) seems absolutely, positively and categorically wrong to TAFKAS.

For sure we don’t want our worst to govern us, but we certainly don’t want our best either. We want our best in the private sector, creating the jobs, prosperity and innovations that benefit the nation and the wealth that the political class like to take to redistribute.

The other problem with wanting the best, brightest, most motivated, passionate, concerned in politics is that these people want to do stuff. To use the power of government to change stuff, fix stuff, move stuff; not because stuff needs changing, fixing or moving, but because they were elected which means they gotta do stuff to get re-elected.

TAFKAS would argue that while we want our governments to be more efficient and effective than they currently are, we don’t want them too efficient and effective. If they become too efficient and effective, they will want to do even more than they are currently failing at now at the price of our liberty.

The professionalisation of politics, much like the growth of public administration university qualifications has created a class of people who not only believe that government is the solution to our problems, but they and only they, can deliver those solutions. Yet the history of government waste and failure does not apply. They previous people just weren’t as good or as credentialed.

In business, except where government sticks its dead hand in, transactions are voluntary. Two (or more) consenting parties need to agree for a transaction to occur. In government, consent is not required. In the end, every Government action, every single law, regulation and tax is not effected through voluntary exchange but rather at the point of a gun.

So can we change the system to improve our political governance and our nation, and should we? At the moment, government (politicians and bureaucrats) are have a bias to action – to do something – irrespective of whether the something is necessary or the best option or whether now is the best time. How can the political system address the incentive for politicians to shoot first and not worry about asking questions?

Is it a problem with the quality of the people or is it a problem with the structure and incentives? Probably both, but perhaps it is the structure and the incentives that attract the quality people in our parliaments. Yes for sure there are some talented and capable people representing us, but there are too many for whom they will never, ever, ever get a better gig. Start your own list.

But it’s not enough to get better people, or more better people. Milton Friedman wrote:

I do not believe that the solution to our problem is simply to elect the right people. The important thing is to establish a political climate of opinion which will make it politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing. Unless it is politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing, the right people will not do the right thing either, or it they try, they will shortly be out of office.

How can we make it profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing?

Whilst originally opposed to term limits and sortition, TAFKAS is now on board. 100%.

But to TAFKAS’s mind, the problem with term limits and sortition is that it is a transfer of power from the elected class to the bureaucratic class. History, knowledge and corporate memory as very important. Just as it is risky to regularly change Ministers, it is the same problem with changing parliamentarians because it empowers the bureaucracy.

Does this mean that a better option is to separate the legislative from the executive, like in the US? That is, with the head of the executive elected for a fixed term to “faithfully execute” laws and not, as has evolved in the US, to have a legislative agenda or to legislate through executive order. The elected head of the executive could then appoint a cabinet, or management committee, from the people available insider or outside the parliament; people who can actually manage stuff, rather than people who are elected to do stuff for the sake of doing stuff and getting reelected.

TAFKAS does not know. Perhaps he is dreaming that Australia can improve the quality of its governance. Perhaps its too late. But for sure, for as long as fail to improve our political system, Australia will never be as good as it can be.

George Williams of the UNSW law school has been clamouring for a while about the need for a constitutional refresh; as recently as a few weeks ago.

He’s probably right. But the conversation cannot just be about fixed and extended parliamentary terms and indigenous recognition. It must be about something more substantive around how we govern ourselves. Change the incentives, change the results.

Maybe it is time.