Folau’s feat of Clay

CHIEF Fairfax sports writer, Andrew Webster, has lashed out today over Christianity-hating Rugby Australia’s capitulation to Israel Folau. Webster is not merely livid about the multi-million dollar compensation payment and apology. He’s also mystified as to why Raelene Castle – a contender with Peter Beattie for the title of worst administrator in the recent history of Australian sport – didn’t continue the war against Folau and his family. It seems obvious: RA was advised by its lawyers that what they did to the star playmaker was unlawful and they didn’t have a prosthetic leg to stand on. It was a grovelling admission of moral defeat. Webster comes awfully close to saying Folau was uppity to fight back and takes an ugly swipe at the Folau men for wanting to earn a quid. Left-wing orthodoxy insists black men are all too often exploited by the white sporting establishment. When they’re devout Christians, however, they’re greedy:
Spurred on by the likes of broadcaster Alan Jones and emboldened by a chorus of supporters on social media, he started to feel more popular than Jesus and the Beatles — and acted accordingly.
After he was sacked following his infamous post on April 10 in which he warned homosexuals they would go to Hell if they didn’t repent, he had the audacity to ask the public to fund his looming legal stoush with RA.
I’ve been writing stories about Folau since he was a teenager, when he was a spring-heeled centre for the Melbourne Storm.
From his move to the Broncos, to the GWS Giants, then to rugby, he and his father have been motivated by one thing: money.
These were exactly the kind of things said against Cassius Clay in the 1960s after he changed his name and made a number of unpopular statements of religious principle. Eventually, boxing in the United States also surrendered to legal and moral reality. A difference in contemporary Australia is that haters have fought even harder to keep a champion out of work and out of the ring. “People can be bigots if they want,” says Webster. Sure they can but in the Folau case, it just cost them several million dollars.
Nice to see some haters so butt hurt.
IMHO – Rugby Australia was forced to settle because they botched the termination of Folau. They didn’t allow due process to be effected which meant he had plenty of ammunition and would have likely won his case on that alone.
In saying that while I believe that RA are complete clowns and should all go, the “Free Speech” issue here is blended with a commercial decision. Employee makes an offensive* post. Employer’s biggest sponsor threatens to pull cash because of offended values*. Employer tells employee to pull head in or be fired. Employee doesnt. Employee fired.
While this could likely breach some anti trust or equivalent law, the alternative is that the Sponsor pulls the cash and the employer is worse off for the employees behavior?
At the very least this will highlight to employers to add in explicit clauses into contracts that give them the right to say what you can and cant say on social media, so there is no grey area in the future.
Free speech is not going to jail for saying something someone dislikes, but shouldn’t be able to impede one’s business if they make a commercial decision that you are bad for business. (again IMHO)
* denotes that i don’t believe the post to be offensive (stupid yes) or Qantas to have any values given their blatant middle east hypocrisy.
Webster left the ‘hostile’ Daily Telegraph to the ‘friendly’ SMH. His opinion is, off course, slanted.
Folau’s advice to sinners caused absolutely no one to be excluded from rugby. Conversely, Raelene Castles’ solution to guaranteeing ‘inclusion’ which was never under threat has excluded a committed evangelical Christian.
Yet again, a ‘conservative’ upholds the right of tribe-members to break the promises they make in employment contracts. It’s all good and fun while the tribe-leaders have some influence, but wait until the Left accept the gift you offer them and start expropriating your contractual rights.
I predicted here yesterday that the Vicar of Rugby will cop the extreme wrath of the scorned SJWs over this.
Karma.
She was put up on a pedestal as the brave defender of “Diversity and Inclusion”.
Now she has sold out they are stacking the firewood around the pedestal.
They’re going to need a lot of firewood.
Webster (& all other alleged sports jouno’s) are now simply mouth pieces for player agents & administrators.
Been a long time since this country has had real sports journo’s.
Unlike the US where ESPN (owned by Disney) gives it to players, teams & administrators.
Do that in Australia & you get cut off by the league in question.