Folau’s feat of Clay

CHIEF Fairfax sports writer, Andrew Webster, has lashed out today over Christianity-hating Rugby Australia’s capitulation to Israel Folau. Webster is not merely livid about the multi-million dollar compensation payment and apology. He’s also mystified as to why Raelene Castle – a contender with Peter Beattie for the title of worst administrator in the recent history of Australian sport – didn’t continue the war against Folau and his family. It seems obvious: RA was advised by its lawyers that what they did to the star playmaker was unlawful and they didn’t have a prosthetic leg to stand on. It was a grovelling admission of moral defeat. Webster comes awfully close to saying Folau was uppity to fight back and takes an ugly swipe at the Folau men for wanting to earn a quid. Left-wing orthodoxy insists black men are all too often exploited by the white sporting establishment. When they’re devout Christians, however, they’re greedy:

Spurred on by the likes of broadcaster Alan Jones and emboldened by a chorus of supporters on social media, he started to feel more popular than Jesus and the Beatles — and acted accordingly. After he was sacked following his infamous post on April 10 in which he warned homosexuals they would go to Hell if they didn’t repent, he had the audacity to ask the public to fund his looming legal stoush with RA. I’ve been writing stories about Folau since he was a teenager, when he was a spring-heeled centre for the Melbourne Storm. From his move to the Broncos, to the GWS Giants, then to rugby, he and his father have been motivated by one thing: money.

These were exactly the kind of things said against Cassius Clay in the 1960s after he changed his name and made a number of unpopular statements of religious principle. Eventually, boxing in the United States also surrendered to legal and moral reality. A difference in contemporary Australia is that haters have fought even harder to keep a champion out of work and out of the ring. “People can be bigots if they want,” says Webster. Sure they can but in the Folau case, it just cost them several million dollars.