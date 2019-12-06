I guess it’s now too late to do anything

Why aren’t these people at least a little embarrassed? It’s all in a good cause, even though there’s not an ounce of evidence that the globe is heating up, and quite a bit that it may even be cooling down (but to these “scientists” that’s part of global warming as well).
From Donna Laframboise
Ahahahahahaha.
These doom predictions are great fun.
Whether she is embarrassed or not is of little concern.
Question is, why is she still employed?
Surely, making such reckless and unscientific pronouncements is cause for having one’s “qualification/s” revoked.
If you earn yourself a pilot’s licence and then go onto crash your aircraft due to your own incompetence, do they allow you to continue flying?
How about a surgeon that demonstrates they clearly have no clue what they are doing? Are they allowed to continue to operate on unsuspecting patients?
What level of incompetence must be exhibited before those granting these “qualifications” come back and say, “Um, you can hand that piece of paper back now. Clearly, we made a mistake.”
https://youtu.be/5GNDyBlKdxg