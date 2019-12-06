Impeachment theatre

I keep reading about how the impeachment investigation is going badly for the Democrats, but that’s only how we look at it. ‘It did nothing’: White House blasts Judiciary Committee hearing as ‘desperate charade’.

The White House called the first day of impeachment testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee a “bad day” for Democrats as they attempt to impeach President Trump. “Today was a good day for President Trump, and a bad day for the Democrats,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a Wednesday statement. “The only thing the three liberal professors established at Chairman Nadler’s hearing was their political bias against the President. It did nothing to change the fact that, despite weeks of hearings in this sham process, the President did nothing wrong.” “Congress should get back to working for the American people. The United States–Mexico–Canada trade agreement, infrastructure, and drug pricing all await action from Speaker Pelosi. Instead, House Democrats continue to ignore their constituents by focusing on this pathetic and desperate charade,” she added.

Great. Rational, civil, sensible, sane. That, however, is not what we are dealing with on the other side. These people are plain loco. They bulldoze power stations. They try to open their borders to anyone who wants to come. They want to believe that if we don’t do something about climate, the world will end in twelve years. They want to end the market economy. They have not a policy to their name that will solve a single problem, nor do they seem to care or even want one. Self-destructive and deluded, and have no idea what they want. And this far out, you cannot even begin to say with any certainty that one of their candidates will not become president eleven months from now.

I picked up these posts on the first page of Lucianne.com just now, but you could find just the same any time of night and day. The level of derangement is beyond comprehension. You cannot talk to these people. They want magic solutions to all problems.

President Donald Trump likes to say he’s going to win so much, you’ll get tired of winning. Maybe Democrats have taken the president too literally. The Democratic Attorneys General Association is leading the charge to excise all abortion moderates from the good graces of the party. It announced it will not endorse or assist any candidates who do not support unfettered abortion access. While state AGs may not seem incredibly relevant, they are an important stepping stone toward governors’ mansions in many states. So, considering the Democrats’ weak bench for plausible candidates in red states, the decision not to compete for attorney general is significant.

“Democrats disturbed” seems right, but how do you fix that?