Luckily for him, it wasn’t a retired racing wombat

In news that will surprise nobody: No charges for off-duty police officer who stoned wombat to death.
“Whilst distressing to many who viewed the video, it has been established the senior community constable’s actions were not inconsistent with traditional hunting practices,” Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said in a statement on Friday … In respect to the internal investigation, Mr Stevens said the officer had been given counselling and provided with managerial advice.
Instead of counselling and managerial advice, may I suggest a weekly McDonalds voucher.
So he ate it then? And can we do this, seems like a precedent now.
No cops want to work in that area, they have to stick with whatever is available.
How to hold the rock better, appropriate foot position and where to aim for a clean kill.
“traditional hunting”
Bruce Pascoe swears traditional hunters used phased plasma rifles in the 40-watt range.
Why, in 2019, soon to be 2020, there remains a “traditional hunting practice” is beyond me, because there is no such thing!
In this case, someone drove up in a White Man’ vehicle, dressed in White Mans’s clothes, in White Man’s artificial light, and on leisure time created by White Man’s removal of the necessity to indulge in Wombat stoning as a lone way of life, to re-create some self-satisfying delusion of being a brave food provider for his family.
To be fair, I have equal disdain for those White People, who “Put food on the table” because of the necessity of their ancestors of 1000 years ago. However, today they use modern firearms with modern sights, modern camouflage clothing, binoculars, modern transport, and take no personal risk, to shoot a deer or whatever, and puff their chest out and brag about it, as if there was no alternative way to feed the missus and kiddies.
Bullshit, Mr Dunn!
If some people wish to justify some action on that premise, then I suggest that is all there can be.
No hunting, followed by a trip to KFC or the Supermarket afterwards. One or the other.
Perhaps some people should have a look at some other cultures imported to Australia – f’rinstance Italian, Greek, German, Scottish, lotsa others – where traditional culture is celebrated from time to time, with gusto and appreciation for the modern culture that has replaced the old.
Lovely girl on Sky the other night, during the debacle of this Pascoe bloke, re-inventing history for hios own personal gain. Sorry to forget who she was. She had Aboriginal roots, and said quite plainly, “I don’t wanna go back! I like my Air-con!”
Perhaps some people like the err… Policeman? in this case, should just, sorta, grow up?
Ah yes, traditional hunting practices. 40,000 years of driving around in 4WDs and illuminating it in the headlights and then posting on social media. If SAPol had any bawls they would insist said officer return to a traditional lifestyle in it’ entirety. But they don’t.