Luckily for him, it wasn’t a retired racing wombat

In news that will surprise nobody: No charges for off-duty police officer who stoned wombat to death.

“Whilst distressing to many who viewed the video, it has been established the senior community constable’s actions were not inconsistent with traditional hunting practices,” Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said in a statement on Friday … In respect to the internal investigation, Mr Stevens said the officer had been given counselling and provided with managerial advice.

Instead of counselling and managerial advice, may I suggest a weekly McDonalds voucher.