A tale of two girls

One is creative, the other destructive. They are about the same age, although the latter is much more famous given today’s zeitgeist. It should be the other way – the world should be celebrating the former. Yet the destructive one – who wants to tear down the world’s institutions and destroy the future of young people – is the celebrated one.

I speak of Alma Deutscher, born February 2005, and Greta Thunberg, born January 2003. There really is no comparison – Deutscher, two years younger, has achieved much, much more and will continue to do so unless Thunberg gets her way.

Deutscher has been compared to Mozart. She composed her first piece of music at the age of four, has composed two operas and plays the piano and violin. She is a child genius and scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall this month. Rather than living in dread and foreboding like Thunberg, she is creating music for future generations.

We should be celebrating Deutscher, not Thunberg. Over time this recognition will come, and her potential will dwarf the destructive forces of Thunberg and her ilk.

Civilisation is about creating, not destroying.