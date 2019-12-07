Bureau of Meteorology springs into action to hide decline

It might be hard to believe, but Thredbo has just recorded our coldest summer day.

On Monday, the second day of summer, the temperature only reached -1 degrees Celcius at the Thredbo weather station, the coldest maximum temperature recorded anywhere in Australia during summer…

Blair Trewin, senior climatologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, confirmed that it was a summer as well as December record but pointed out there was more to it.

“In some ways it’s not quite as impressive as it looks,” Dr Trewin said.

“This is because before automatic weather stations were installed in the 1990s, manual observations at high mountain sites [like the top of Thredbo, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek] were very limited outside the ski season.”