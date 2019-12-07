Bureau of Meteorology springs into action to hide decline

It might be hard to believe, but Thredbo has just recorded our coldest summer day.
On Monday, the second day of summer, the temperature only reached -1 degrees Celcius at the Thredbo weather station, the coldest maximum temperature recorded anywhere in Australia during summer…
Blair Trewin, senior climatologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, confirmed that it was a summer as well as December record but pointed out there was more to it.
“In some ways it’s not quite as impressive as it looks,” Dr Trewin said.
“This is because before automatic weather stations were installed in the 1990s, manual observations at high mountain sites [like the top of Thredbo, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek] were very limited outside the ski season.”
A miffed Trewin goes on to blame south-westerlies and the Southern Ocean for the unauthorised record.
I don’t think our township in South Gippsland has exceeded 17C (there may have been a momentary peak and then a drop) in the first week of summer. It’s been around 13C or less most days, with rain and wind to make things even more miserable.
Don’t worry. It will be homogenised and smoothed using virtual weather stations and corrected for the summer season. This will show warming is worse than expected and how important it is to close down western civilisation. The Libs won’t hold an inquiry in to the BOM, won’t reconsider the job destroying policies and will continue not to understand why their share of the vote continues to slide.
Damn that weather, not doing what it is supposed to do.
Time for some “historical man-made Climate Change™” courtesy of #theirBOM.
Strong winds, thick snow and freezing temperatures have hampered the operation to rescue three walkers in the remote Tasmanian wilderness.
The walkers … got into trouble after they started to succumb to hypothermia on the Overland Track in the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park yesterday afternoon
Snow in the area is about one metre deep and temperatures dropped to as low as -7 degrees Celsius overnight.
Sydney Centennial Park Weather Station closed. No meaningful information now available.
Trewin is a cuck.
And the fraudulent adjustment of raw data will roll on.
So… CO2 is ruining Thredo’s summer. It’s worse than we thought.
Hot, cold, dry, wet, windy, calm…. CO2. The omnipotent all powerful atmospheric trace gas.
If it’s not hot it won’t trot.