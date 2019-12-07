Biden: while fondling children, he learned about cockroaches

- Yes, I know everybody has seen the original video by now. But sometimes we have to back up.
- Poll: Biden holds his lead nationally.
- Registered Democrats strongly favour this clearly befuddled 77 year-old over other aspirants.
- John Kerry, 75, endorses: “I believe Joe Biden is the President our country desperately needs right now.”
Biden has deteriorated noticeably since leaving Number One Observatory Circle. This is a process that will not slow down. Quite the opposite. In 18 to 24 months, he will most likely be a geriatric who requires at least a part-time carer. Biden sees the presidency as his destiny – the culmination of what he at least regards as a legendary career. That he and those around him think he’s up to it is the surest sign he isn’t.
Video via Instapundit: Meet the Artist Who Animated Joe Biden’s ‘Hairy Legs’. It took him 17 hours.
According to the MSM, Joe is a Democrat and is entitled to be President.
If Old Joe Bidet is the answer, what the hell was the question?
But what if he wins it? God help us all.
The Democrats have reached high farce. Madness.
The decromats are such a bunch of useless timeserving corrupt career politicians that an old stuffed out career aparatchik like biden is the best they can do ?I mean they did let soros put his puppet obama in the White House _then stood Clinton ,soros probably bought her too,the clintons will do anything for money . What a pitifull weak lot of tossers the left are ,these US decromats with schiff and Pelosi ,the UK lot Corbyn ,the SNP. Commos and lib decromats there . Then our lot , turnbull. Shorten the Albanian di natale scomo scum of the earth lefties are .
He might be a demented molesterer, but he’s still the best of the Dems.
Nasty piece of work. Real mean streak in this son of a bitch.
Stupid too.