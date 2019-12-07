Biden: while fondling children, he learned about cockroaches

Yes, I know everybody has seen the original video by now. But sometimes we have to back up.

Poll: Biden holds his lead nationally.

Registered Democrats strongly favour this clearly befuddled 77 year-old over other aspirants.

John Kerry, 75, endorses: “I believe Joe Biden is the President our country desperately needs right now.”

Biden has deteriorated noticeably since leaving Number One Observatory Circle. This is a process that will not slow down. Quite the opposite. In 18 to 24 months, he will most likely be a geriatric who requires at least a part-time carer. Biden sees the presidency as his destiny – the culmination of what he at least regards as a legendary career. That he and those around him think he’s up to it is the surest sign he isn’t.

Video via Instapundit: Meet the Artist Who Animated Joe Biden’s ‘Hairy Legs’. It took him 17 hours.