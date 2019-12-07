Spoiler alert: it involves even more lying

Fed up with her countrymen, the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan asks what more the media can do to convince Americans that Donald Trump must be overthrown …
Wall-to-wall impeachment coverage is not changing any minds. Here’s how journalists can reach the undecided.
Columbia University journalism professor Bill Grueskin suggests the movie-trailer approach.
In a message, he explains: “Studios spend a $1 million or more on a trailer, because they know it’s essential to boil down the essentials of the film — explaining but not giving away the plot, providing a quick but intense insight into the characters, setting the scene with vivid imagery — to entice people to come back to the theatre a month later for the full movie.”
Similarly, most people (especially the less convinced or more persuadable) will never watch seven hours in a row of congressional testimony, but, as he notes, “many of them would be open to a targeted, well-informed ‘trailer’ approach that is cogently told.”
Poor old leftists. Always late to the game. There are already several cogent trailers available that explain the background and nature of impeachment. Like these two. But here’s the real proof Americans are immovably uninterested: “Economy adds 266K jobs in November, blowing past expectations.” The nation is betting early and big on Trump’s re-election. Investment on this scale isn’t made for a Warren or Biden presidency.
Many, seemingly sensible, people are just believing the MSM version of DT.
The ‘tell a lie often enough’ still convinces many.
Grossly unprofessional.
Apparently some journalists believe they share responsibility with prosecutors, but with a much larger jury.
All too common today as Cardinal Pell can attest to.