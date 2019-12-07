Spoiler alert: it involves even more lying

Fed up with her countrymen, the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan asks what more the media can do to convince Americans that Donald Trump must be overthrown …

Wall-to-wall impeachment coverage is not changing any minds. Here’s how journalists can reach the undecided.

Columbia University journalism professor Bill Grueskin suggests the movie-trailer approach.

In a message, he explains: “Studios spend a $1 million or more on a trailer, because they know it’s essential to boil down the essentials of the film — explaining but not giving away the plot, providing a quick but intense insight into the characters, setting the scene with vivid imagery — to entice people to come back to the theatre a month later for the full movie.”

Similarly, most people (especially the less convinced or more persuadable) will never watch seven hours in a row of congressional testimony, but, as he notes, “many of them would be open to a targeted, well-informed ‘trailer’ approach that is cogently told.”