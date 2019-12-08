Enough humans already, says Wallaby tolerance crusader

Last week: Joint statement by Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby Union and Israel Folau.
“Inclusiveness is one of Rugby’s core values and it welcomes all people to the game …”
Today: David Pocock and wife Emma vow not to have children because they are bad for the environment.
“Someone has got to stop having kids but who wants to be told that?”
A week ago, Rhodesian-Australian Pocock – an old boy of Brisbane’s exclusive Anglican Church Grammar School – lectured Tongan-Australian Marsden State High School product, Israel Folau, about inclusion:
“My view has been that sport is at its best when it’s challenging society to be more inclusive,” Pocock said.
“I think we can play such an important role in trying to instil values of fairness and inclusivity into kids coming through.”
“I found it incredibly disappointing the way he’s used his platform …”
Kids coming through? Is Pocock’s opposition to having a family in line with Rugby Australia’s “values”?
UPDATE:
Great news: Idiot Lefties are breeding themselves out, believing the planet is about to end.
Excellent
Marsden is in Logan for those unfamiliar.
Good……I am very happy there won’t be any Pocock sprogs inheriting the earth.
Until they divorce and she’s too old, and he goes off with a younger prettier wife and has 3 kids.
Or she gets wise to some scam and divorces him and remarries and has 3 kids before it’s too late.
Oh and Emma Peanut Pocock works for Sarah Hanson-Clown. Say no more.
“candy
#3255075, posted on December 8, 2019 at 12:37 pm
Until they divorce and she’s too old, and he goes off with a younger prettier wife and has 3 kids.”
Yep…inevitable.
Emma needs some time by herself to really think about this.
Is this really a shared decision or is she just conforming to another’s viewpoint?
Emma, how many flights have you taken this year?
Forget my post above ⬆️
Emma, you’ve made the right decision.
Bravo David.
Finally a Man and his Woman step up to take the Cat Lady challenge.
These Anglican Rugby people are just brilliant.
😁
Rhodesia ended in 1980, Pocock is Zimbabwean
That’s inclusiveness within the bounds of the paranoid woke cultural firewall.
Jessica and Logan
Yes, I know, Woolfe.
I prefer using Rhodesia as it better encapsulates who and what the Pocock family was.
Yeah. But it takes so long. A gangreen pogrom would be much quicker.
And a question: Who is this Pocock?
I assume they are able to have children. In which case I hope Emma drop kicks this idiot before it is too late. I’ve seen the current crop of committed women and its not happy when they hit 60 years old.
Today: David Pocock and wife Emma vow not to have children because they are bad for the environment.
Great!
If a lot more lefty do-gooders like them did that, then it will greatly improve the gene pool.
“I found it incredibly disappointing the way he’s used his platform …”
Says Pocock, with a complete lack of self-awareness or irony.
As a rugby community member, I disagree (almost completely) with what woke Pocock says, but defend his right to say it.