Enough humans already, says Wallaby tolerance crusader

Last week: Joint statement by Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby Union and Israel Folau.

“Inclusiveness is one of Rugby’s core values and it welcomes all people to the game …”

Today: David Pocock and wife Emma vow not to have children because they are bad for the environment.

“Someone has got to stop having kids but who wants to be told that?”

A week ago, Rhodesian-Australian Pocock – an old boy of Brisbane’s exclusive Anglican Church Grammar School – lectured Tongan-Australian Marsden State High School product, Israel Folau, about inclusion:

“My view has been that sport is at its best when it’s challenging society to be more inclusive,” Pocock said. “I think we can play such an important role in trying to instil values of fairness and inclusivity into kids coming through.” “I found it incredibly disappointing the way he’s used his platform …”

Kids coming through? Is Pocock’s opposition to having a family in line with Rugby Australia’s “values”?

UPDATE:

Great news: Idiot Lefties are breeding themselves out, believing the planet is about to end.

Commonsense will inherit the Earth. https://t.co/oaQSSL7l2p — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) December 7, 2019