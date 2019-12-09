A tale of two education systems. England & Australia

People who are unhappy with the transformation of the helpful British policemen on the beat into the gestapo of political correctness and the state of the national health service will be agreeably surprised to read Toby Young’s current column in The Speccie. The issue is education and the OECD student assessments that caused wailing and gnashing of teeth in Australia when we discovered that we are on the slide in the international rankings.

The contrast between England and Australia is stark. For the UK as a whole the pupils have improved 8 places to 14th in reading since 2015. In maths, the same story, up 9 places to 18th. In science, up 1 place to 14th.

There is more to be learned from the results because education in GB is devolved to four authorities – England, Scotland etc and there are significant differences in education policy among them. England stands out as the success story while Wales and Scotland are going backwards. That is especially interesting because ten years ago Scotland was the standout.

Scotland introduced “Curriculum for Excellence” in 2010 and they went backwards ever since to reach second last in maths and science. The Welsh surprisingly hired the mastermind of the Curriculum for Excellence to redesign their system and the result is now history.

Of course it all depends on the outcomes that you want. Young notes that in Scotland the gap between the most able and the least able in reading has narrowed. This is due to a reduction in the performance of the most able but it seems that the least able are not doing any better. That is the road to equality or something!