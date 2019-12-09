Profiles in courage

Posted on 11:20 am, December 9, 2019 by currencylad

Albanese says Australia should continue to export coal.

4 Responses to Profiles in courage

  1. stackja
    #3255887, posted on December 9, 2019 at 11:25 am

    Albo wants to win some more votes.
    ALP seats safe? Greens in his electorate happy?

  2. Roger
    #3255897, posted on December 9, 2019 at 11:32 am

    So does Palaszczuk.

    It’s about the states’ bottom line, particularly in Qld, which would collapse without coal exports.

    It’s also, of course, about votes in Qld.

    But in an election campaign Albanese is going to have to face the reality that mugged Shorten:

    You can’t tell inner city greenies what they want to hear and promise miners in Moranbah they’ll keep their jobs under the ALP.

    Just ask Jackie Trad.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3255904, posted on December 9, 2019 at 11:40 am

    If we abolished politics as a career ,we woukdnt have this scrambling for votes and preferences ,and the quality of people in politics would soar ,getting rid of the aparat would improve our country so much .
    Of course we woukd definance political parties too .

  4. Mark M
    #3255905, posted on December 9, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Prepare for more global flooding bushfired snow …

    Coal miners to blame for Queensland floods, says Australian Greens leader Bob Brown

    https://www.news.com.au/breaking-news/coal-miners-to-blame-for-queensland-floods-says-australian-greens-leader-bob-brown/news-story/cbfe12042fa9c4149ea3c10524f57344

    Science!

