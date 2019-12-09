Liberty Quote
Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives.— J. S. Mill
Profiles in courage
This entry was posted in Federal Politics.
Albo wants to win some more votes.
ALP seats safe? Greens in his electorate happy?
So does Palaszczuk.
It’s about the states’ bottom line, particularly in Qld, which would collapse without coal exports.
It’s also, of course, about votes in Qld.
But in an election campaign Albanese is going to have to face the reality that mugged Shorten:
You can’t tell inner city greenies what they want to hear and promise miners in Moranbah they’ll keep their jobs under the ALP.
Just ask Jackie Trad.
If we abolished politics as a career ,we woukdnt have this scrambling for votes and preferences ,and the quality of people in politics would soar ,getting rid of the aparat would improve our country so much .
Of course we woukd definance political parties too .
Prepare for more global flooding bushfired snow …
Coal miners to blame for Queensland floods, says Australian Greens leader Bob Brown
https://www.news.com.au/breaking-news/coal-miners-to-blame-for-queensland-floods-says-australian-greens-leader-bob-brown/news-story/cbfe12042fa9c4149ea3c10524f57344
Science!