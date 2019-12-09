Take this as a comment

THE year’s final Q&A airs tonight. It will also be the final appearance of host Tony Jones. He’s relocating to Beijing to join wife Sarah Ferguson, the ABC’s China bureau chief. There is an interesting interview (including a few video memories) at ABC Online this morning with executive producer Peter McEvoy who also bows out after tonight’s episode. Twelve years in the role, McEvoy says the idea for the program was inspired by exposure to e-democracy in 2007 when he was at Oxford University on the ABC’s Donald McDonald Scholarship. What the career movements and highlights demonstrate is the munificent privilege afforded to these taxpayer-funded principals (and their families). The national broadcaster’s budget is almost like Britain’s old Civil List – with the Joneses as near monarchs, other VIPs of screen and radio as lords or ladies and, say, Paul Barry the equivalent of Prince Edward. Ennobled, Hamish Macdonald joins the List as Q&A host in 2020.
McEvoy says he’s more proud of Q&A than anything else he’s done in media and believes the show “shifted our national conversation.” It certainly was a cultural success and it was noticed. Things said or done on Jones’s panel or by audience members were often analysed in Tuesday’s press and – in many cases – for days or weeks afterward. But this was less a national conversation, of course, than it was media class yodeling and click-farming.
The shoes thrown at John Howard, the Zaky Mallah furore (and boycott) and Mona Eltahawy’s endorsement of violence against men are just a few controversies that come to mind. (Till reading the above-linked article, I didn’t know Howard signed documentation certifying the famous shoes were really the ones tossed at him when they were auctioned for the Red Crescent). Q&A is the only TV program given a thread at this site. With his own weekly game-show – Interruption Lotto – Carpe Jugulum highlights Jones’s notorious tendency to silence guests espousing non-leftist opinions. I don’t believe anyone has ever won. A ‘skol every time he does it’ game was ruled out in the interests of public safety.
Q&A has never been about “a very wide range of views” (qua McEvoy) or people being “civil with each other” (Jones). Stacking the panel and drawing from a roster of approved pseudo-conservatives (Malcolm Turnbull, John Hewson, Amanda Vanstone etc) is not civil, nor is live-editing any rightist on a roll. Q&A’s mission is twofold: swaggering triumphalism and policing what can and cannot be espoused publicly – all the while corrupting true civility by pushing the nation’s media manners further and further to the left.
Yes, Jones praises John Howard for his calmness and generosity after dodging missiles hurled by a hopped-up-on-hate audience member but the acclaim is self-interested. The thrower could hardly be blamed for thinking the Q&A studio was the perfect place for such behaviour. Howard could have prosecuted that argument but chose what Jones sees as the better part: stoicism and cultivated indifference. That was good for Howard’s reputation – he sees himself that way – but it let the ABC off the hook for malicious incitement.
Jones today blames Trump for incivility in the world – you only get original insights like that from a journalist on a massive salary – and flags a three-part documentary series that he and his wife have made on sex abuse in the Catholic Church. “One final project together before the big move,” reports The New Daily. They could have examined the hundreds of thousands of children counseled, clothed, educated, fed, sheltered and saved by Australian Catholics. But no. They leave on a hate-mongering note. Good riddance.
So we still have to pay for the turd?
Shut It Down
Fire Them All
He’s relocating to Beijing to join wife Sarah Ferguson, the ABC’s China bureau chief.
A promotion upwards after her “story of the century” on the Trump Russia probe, produced at great expense to the Australian tax payer?
Er…a demotion upwards.
Senility encroacheth.
Of course he is. Satire truly is dead, buried and cremated.
I wonder how she will tow the China party line as they don’t appear to tolerate criticism.
The ABC continues to defy everyone who says (rightly) that it has cacked in the nest big time and is overdue for a “skeleton pruning”.
I have to say these two, Springer-Jones and his wife, are two of the most despicable couple who ever shared a bed.
As for
What this worthless turd ran was basically a Jerry Springer show for inner city leftwingers.
Now hang on, JC, at least the Jerry Springer show was occasionally interesting.
Q&A is as boring as batshit. Much like everything their beloved ALPBC broadcasts.
Grate. Is he going to bust out that ridiculous leather jacket?
It’s a show about Left causes, for the Greens and more extreme lefties who enjoy it and the abuse that gets hurled at conservatives and conservative ideals. A niche audience, really.
Tony Jones is an unknown to most Australians, let alone his wife.
Okay, fair point.
“Spurgeon Monkfish III
#3256397, posted on December 9, 2019 at 8:32 pm
tonight: Malcolm Turnbull
Grate. Is he going to bust out that ridiculous leather jacket?”
Apparently the Turd of Point Piper was recently spotted shopping for a new leather jacket in Paddington.
“Now hang on, JC, at least the Jerry Springer show was occasionally interesting.”
and entertaining. Q&A is neither.
Is that true?
I saw one Jerry Springer show where a guy liked to spew all over his wife – and she said she enjoyed being the recipient. She sat on a chair, then the action began. The first couple of rows of the audience were out of their seats and off, quick smart.
Still less sickening than Q & A.
You know, it’s incredible how badly I misjudged Turnbull at the start of PM’ship. How poisonous can he be attending Springer’s going away party. What an arsehole.
I’m confused as you may the wrong program. Vomiting on the token rightie is a weekly event on the Springer-Jones show.
Hear, hear. China is too good for them.
“What an arsehole.”
JC….the Turd was always an arsehole.
Chairman Xi approves
” where a guy liked to spew all over his wife”
For well over over a decade the idiot conservative or right of centre dimwit who agreed to appear on Q&A was spewed on, stomped on and shat on.
Do regular folks actually watch that shit?
No. Greens aren’t regular folks.
This wouldn’t raise an eyelid on the Springer-Jones show. In fact, the audience would clap in agreement.
Howard was a fool for playing nice with them- only interpreted as weakness. That shoe throwing incident sounds like attempted physical assault. As every day goes by, the ABC more and more resemble Orwell’s MiniTru.
“miltonf
#3256425, posted on December 9, 2019 at 8:55 pm
Howard was a fool for playing nice with them- only interpreted as weakness. That shoe throwing incident sounds like attempted physical assault. As every day goes by, the ABC more and more resemble Orwell’s MiniTru.”
Exactly miltonf….it only emboldened the ABC. As far as I am concerned…..right-wing and conservative politicians and commentators should refuse to appear on the Q&A or the Dumb.
Isn’t he the bloke who reports sports for channel nein in Melbourne? Although they’ve become another uber lefty outfit after going Borg with Fewfacts, so in time the two Jones’s could have been interchanged and no-one would have noticed.