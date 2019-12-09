Take this as a comment

THE year’s final Q&A airs tonight. It will also be the final appearance of host Tony Jones. He’s relocating to Beijing to join wife Sarah Ferguson, the ABC’s China bureau chief. There is an interesting interview (including a few video memories) at ABC Online this morning with executive producer Peter McEvoy who also bows out after tonight’s episode. Twelve years in the role, McEvoy says the idea for the program was inspired by exposure to e-democracy in 2007 when he was at Oxford University on the ABC’s Donald McDonald Scholarship. What the career movements and highlights demonstrate is the munificent privilege afforded to these taxpayer-funded principals (and their families). The national broadcaster’s budget is almost like Britain’s old Civil List – with the Joneses as near monarchs, other VIPs of screen and radio as lords or ladies and, say, Paul Barry the equivalent of Prince Edward. Ennobled, Hamish Macdonald joins the List as Q&A host in 2020.

McEvoy says he’s more proud of Q&A than anything else he’s done in media and believes the show “shifted our national conversation.” It certainly was a cultural success and it was noticed. Things said or done on Jones’s panel or by audience members were often analysed in Tuesday’s press and – in many cases – for days or weeks afterward. But this was less a national conversation, of course, than it was media class yodeling and click-farming.

The shoes thrown at John Howard, the Zaky Mallah furore (and boycott) and Mona Eltahawy’s endorsement of violence against men are just a few controversies that come to mind. (Till reading the above-linked article, I didn’t know Howard signed documentation certifying the famous shoes were really the ones tossed at him when they were auctioned for the Red Crescent). Q&A is the only TV program given a thread at this site. With his own weekly game-show – Interruption Lotto – Carpe Jugulum highlights Jones’s notorious tendency to silence guests espousing non-leftist opinions. I don’t believe anyone has ever won. A ‘skol every time he does it’ game was ruled out in the interests of public safety.

Q&A has never been about “a very wide range of views” (qua McEvoy) or people being “civil with each other” (Jones). Stacking the panel and drawing from a roster of approved pseudo-conservatives (Malcolm Turnbull, John Hewson, Amanda Vanstone etc) is not civil, nor is live-editing any rightist on a roll. Q&A’s mission is twofold: swaggering triumphalism and policing what can and cannot be espoused publicly – all the while corrupting true civility by pushing the nation’s media manners further and further to the left.

Yes, Jones praises John Howard for his calmness and generosity after dodging missiles hurled by a hopped-up-on-hate audience member but the acclaim is self-interested. The thrower could hardly be blamed for thinking the Q&A studio was the perfect place for such behaviour. Howard could have prosecuted that argument but chose what Jones sees as the better part: stoicism and cultivated indifference. That was good for Howard’s reputation – he sees himself that way – but it let the ABC off the hook for malicious incitement.

Jones today blames Trump for incivility in the world – you only get original insights like that from a journalist on a massive salary – and flags a three-part documentary series that he and his wife have made on sex abuse in the Catholic Church. “One final project together before the big move,” reports The New Daily. They could have examined the hundreds of thousands of children counseled, clothed, educated, fed, sheltered and saved by Australian Catholics. But no. They leave on a hate-mongering note. Good riddance.

Full house tonight: Malcolm Turnbull, Anthony Albanese, Sisonke Msimang (Author), Patricia Turner, (CEO of National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation), Brian Schmidt (Nobel laureate and Vice-Chancellor, ANU). Counting Jones, that’s six leftists versus zero conservatives.