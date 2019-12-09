The Australian doesn’t handle criticism

That post at The Australian was in response to this story by Alan Kohler:

If someone told us 30 or 40 years ago that there would be a global publisher with 2.45 billion readers that would publish virtually anything without checking it, and that even when it was told that something false, it would usually remain published, and that it would make vast profits by selling to advertisers the ability to target us accurately by invading our privacy, we would have thought it was just horrifying dystopian science fiction.

Now, call me crazy, but I don’t want anybody ‘fact checking’ my conversations with my Mum, or old school friends, or my cat videos.