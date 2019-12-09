The Rosslyn Dillon situation

FEMINISTS insist we’re obliged to believe all women. There is scarcely a more dogmatic policy in their suite of ‘progressive’ ideas, in fact. Doesn’t it follow that Bob Hawke must be stripped of his AC following accusations by his daughter that she was raped three times by Victorian Labor MLC Bill Landeryou in 1982 and that her father covered up the crimes to protect his then imminent ascension to the Labor leadership?

ALP heavyweight Tanya Plibersek has refused to criticise Bob Hawke after the Labor legend’s daughter claimed he urged her not to tell police she had been raped by one of his union mates.

Apparently not. In the context of Dillon’s ongoing legal action to secure for herself a more generous portion of her father’s estate, a degree of scepticism is warranted. There are already doubts being expressed about the locations and times in her affidavit. Additionally, some will speculate that what was a relationship is now being conveniently re-characterised – possibly on the pretext that an exploitative or inappropriate affair was, ipso facto, ‘rape.’ Dillon and her three siblings were left $750,000 each, a generous amount but – even when added together – dwarfed by the multi-million dollar bequest to his wife, Blanche D’Alpuget.

What’s puzzling is why Mr Hawke did not take extra financial care of a daughter in necessitous circumstances; she is, after all, the former drug addict whose travails led to his famous breakdown as prime minister. Clearly, she intends to argue that with the knowledge he had of her trauma, he was more than conventionally obliged to make adequate provision for her. A sad case – bearing a resemblance to the The General’s Daughter – and hitting the news stands again on what would have been Bob Hawke’s 90th birthday.