UK Election odds

Posted on 2:42 pm, December 9, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

I have had a look at the betting odds on the UK election.

The probability of the Conservatives having the largest number of seats is 95.5%.

The probability of the Conservatives having a majority of seats is 78.4%.

Those numbers should suggest that the Tories win easily – but given the quality of the opposition Boris faces and the democratic abomination that has followed from Brexit the odds of a Conservative majority seem low.

3 Responses to UK Election odds

  1. stackja
    #3256047, posted on December 9, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    UK voters want chaos?
    We will know Friday morning our time.

  2. flyingduk
    #3256048, posted on December 9, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Sportsbets odds of a Tory majority govt have come in from 1.50 to 1.25 this week.

  3. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3256059, posted on December 9, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Leave campaign in the north are promoting a “vote tactically” strategy, implying anyone who would have voted for the Brexit party should vote for the Tories instead just to make sure Brexit Party doesn’t split its own vote and to make sure Brexit actually bloody happens. Corbyn’s total ambivalence about the brexit deal may not be enough to cause a Tory win unless all Leavers support them.

