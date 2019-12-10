“Enough, enough, let’s get this done”

Posted on 2:56 pm, December 10, 2019 by Steve Kates

It’s a real ad.

This entry was posted in Politics, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to “Enough, enough, let’s get this done”

  1. Fisky
    #3257231, posted on December 10, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Iampeter will be furious if the Tories win!

  2. Terry Andrews
    #3257235, posted on December 10, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Pathetic, puerile, embarrassing, a circus act, vote Farage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.