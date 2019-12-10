Happy-go-lucky La Trobe Professor’s 2020 situation report

Posted on 9:19 pm, December 10, 2019 by currencylad

Vindication for preppers …

“… the most disrupted year in global politics since the fall of the Berlin wall …”
“… 2020 will be worse and bloodier …”
“… global unrest on every continent … likely to worsen …”
“… the world is in a mess …”
“… 2020 will stretch the sinews of a fragile global order …”
“… risks of a technological decoupling add to the gloom …”
“… unrest now sweeping the world …”
“… overcrowded cities are staging points in a global wave of unrest …”
“… poverty, gang crime, drug trafficking and all the other ills …”
“… Latin America … has exploded …”
“… In Chile … economic grievances boiled over …”
“… In Bolivia … days of urban unrest …”

“… In Haiti, protests over corruption, lack of employment and extreme poverty …”
“… Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela … endemic corruption and government failures …”
“… In Lebanon … growing anger about rising living costs …”
“… In Iraq, bloody protests …”
“… In Iran, days of protests over economic austerity …”
“… Elsewhere in the Middle East … an exploding and impoverished population …”
“… Libya is riven by civil war …”
“… In France, mass protests …”
“… Elsewhere in Europe, unrest is barely contained …”
“… In Russia, sporadic demonstrations …”
“… In Eastern Europe, authoritarian regimes …”
“… In Africa, all the ills mentioned above …”
“… South Africa is struggling to cope …”
“… In Australia … the worst bushfires since white settlement …”
“… Another season of The Block …” (OK, that was me – C.L.).

2 Responses to Happy-go-lucky La Trobe Professor’s 2020 situation report

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3257666, posted on December 10, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Happy times !! This is academic socialist humour right?
    Its not ? What a miserable bastidd this guy is !
    Im embarassed he is a professor , like meself .

  2. Bronson
    #3257667, posted on December 10, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Me thinks the perfessor doth protest too much

