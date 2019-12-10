Housing affordability cruelled by Netflix

A whole bunch of people owe Bernard Salt an apology. In 2016 he argued that the penchant for smashed avocado for breakfast was the reason many young people couldn’t get into the housing market.

Not to be outdone, ASIC has risen to the challenge:

Lenders should be asking customers to prove they can save money and afford loans by sending their children to public schools or cancelling their Netflix subscriptions under new responsible lending guidelines released on Monday.

Yes dear readers. $9.99 per household per month is what stands between responsible and irresponsible leading. To put this number into context, the ABC costs us about $3 per month – per person. For a family of four Netflix costs less than the ABC and provides so much better value.

A government bureaucrat will now tell a bank to tell you that you can either send your own kids to private school or get a home loan, but not both.

Seriously? Josh Frydenberg should pick up the phone and send a rocket up ASIC. Fire someone Josh, you know you want to. If this level of expenditure is what we are being reduced to, bring forward the tax cuts from the far future and implement them. Do it, today.