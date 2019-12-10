IG’s Report covers up as much as it can but plenty still there to be seen

The depth of the deep state is a wonder to behold, and it is only because of PDT that we have even had a glimpse of it. No one can doubt after all this time that the FBI, along with many other agencies of the American Government, are corrupt to their very depths. There are obviously many who serve honourably, but at the top they are dishonest liars in whose service they actually are is difficult at times to work out.

The Inspector General’s Report has been released which downplays FBI corruption as best it can. If the names James Comey, or Lisa Page and Peter Strzok mean anything to you, then you can be in little doubt just how corrupt this organisation has become. The IG’s Report is about the FISA application. This tells you a lot about what you need to know: John Durham issues statement saying he does NOT agree with IG report conclusions….

US Attorney John Durham, who is performing his own investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, has just released a statement indicating that, per his own investigation, he does not agree with some of the IG report conclusions.

But with this still not being the full story, even the partial tale is quite quite extraordinary: IG Report Reveals Comey Did Brief Obama on Trump Campaign Investigation.

Former FBI Director James Comey briefed President Barack Obama about the investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign before the 2016 election, according to a report released today by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

And to see how widely the deep state corruption is, the media are as complicit as the others, although they are not supposedly committed to working for the country as those who work for the government supposedly are.

No reporter has yet to ask Barack Obama what he knew about his FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Donald Trump’s campaign or when he knew it.

We’ll see what’s coming next. As for impeachment, can a former president be impeached?