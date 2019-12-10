More roundup things

Jo Nova flags a flip on the ABC and the Sydney Morning Herald re the cause of fires.

Buried in a save-the-koala story on ABC News tonight is an ABC journalist saying for the first time that it is “current fire management practices” that are the problem. Rani Hayman didn’t say fuel load, but she might as well have. The reference to “indigenous fire practices” makes it obvious that the ABC means more hazard reduction burns (not that they can say so). She also didn’t say “climate change” — write it in your diary. On November 14th, the same ABC journalist was only interviewing the posterboys who blamed “climate change” for the fires.

UPDATE: Holy smoke — the Sydney Morning Herald also appear to have flipped hours earlier in the morning and in a much stronger and more direct way. Regular SMH reader Dave B sends in the link and says “wow… here’s a huge surprise”.

Jo reports on the ducking and weaving of the BOM to spin the cold weather last week as though defects in the equipment mean that it was really colder in the past!

Heads up for another important piece from Matt Ridley on the EU “protectionism” by way of absurd interpretations of the precautionary principle. h/t Nob.

Another very good introductory book on climate issues, Inconvenient Facts by Gregory Wrightstone. It has all the features that I want to have in the primer that I am writing with a co-author recruited from the Five Dock Climate Realists. Not too big at 140 pages, not expensive, not too technical, very clearly written, bold and effective diagrams and charts, covers the key scientific issues.

Writing in plain English and providing easily understood charts and figures, Gregory Wrightstone presents the science to assess the basis of the threatened Thermageddon.The book’s 60 inconvenient facts come from government sources, peer-reviewed literature or scholarly works, set forth in a way that is lucid and entertaining. The information likely will challenge your current understanding of many apocalyptic predictions about our ever dynamic climate.You will learn that the planet is improving, not in spite of increasing CO2 and rising temperature, but because of it. The very framework of the climate-catastrophe argument will be confronted with scientific fact.Arm yourself with the truth.

Our book will go wider with policy and cost benefit issues and the way our electricity system is being wrecked but this one is a benchmark for coverage of the science, on a par with Alex Epstein The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels noted in the Roundup yesterday.