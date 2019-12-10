Wild mauling for Hayne

Daniel Wild tears Kenneth Hayne a new one this morning:

Far from being a disinterested arbiter of banking regulation, Kenneth Hayne’s comments about climate change have proven he is just another left-wing representative of the Canberra swamp and the wrong person to head the banking royal commission.

…

In justifying his remarks, Hayne said that “international opinion is clear” and is “now firmly behind the need for all entities with public debt or equity to respond to climate change issues”. The opinions – not facts – of a small cadre of unelected internationalist bureaucrats should apparently decide if someone living in central Queensland gets to have a job.

This is precisely the “negative globalism” that Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticised in a speech to the Lowy Institute earlier this year.