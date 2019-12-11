This image allowed millions of “refugees” to enter Europe, changing Western Civilisation forever, and leading to its possible demise within a century. Just a picture with no associated policy, and in fact no possible policy. Now we have this as Labour’s last throw of the dice in the Brexit election. And let me preface all this with the story from The Oz today: UK election: Labour win a ‘major risk’ as Johnson tumbles in polls. Why? Who knows why, but maybe it’s this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

