A Sunburnt Country, debris hoarding and boys with matches

Liberal MPs say there’s no use ‘beating around the bush’ — bushfires are stoked by climate change.
“We cannot deny that these fires have been going on for weeks and we need to address the causes of them,” he said.
Liberal MPs say there’s no use ‘beating around the bush’ — bushfires are stoked by climate change.
“We cannot deny that these fires have been going on for weeks and we need to address the causes of them,” he said.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Contrary to the ecologists, nature does not stand still and does not maintain the kind of equilibrium that guarantees the survival of any particular species – least of all the survival of her greatest and most fragile product: man.
Kean interview with Joe O’Brien on abc 24.
Highlights the decades of protecting the environment they have done, yet the bushfires are earlier than before … evah.
That would be a fail, Mr Kean.
I am not Kean on Matt.
Matt supervises national parks.
Most NSW fires seem to have started in or quickly spread to overloaded fuel parks.
I saw that in the newspaper.
The dross and detritus that has built up in his head he had best avoid going near the fires himself.
But look at how casually he leaps from ‘big fires’ to ‘climate change’.
It is as if someone finds a cup broken it is indisputable proof of the big scary cup-smashing dragon.
Someone should ask him how he would distinguish between the situations where the big scary climate-change dragon breathed its fiery breath on the landscape, and another scenario where fuel loads were allowed to build up to unprecedented levels.
Perhaps also how he has determined that the Climate Change monster leads to bigger fires rather than more frequent normal ones.
In truth, this Environment Minister is being remarkably derelict in his duties since his devotion to the fictionalised view of the environment means he is ignoring the real one.
One by one his kids are going to grow up and reach an age when they realise Dad is an idiot, and forever after that will be how they see him. In everything he says or does.
Greenies always predict events after they happen.
” reduced stream flow ” ??? Go have a look at the Murray River which is flowing near the top of it’s banks , down into SA to make a saltwater lake fresh .
Imagine if we had real journalists in this country. Ones who could ask the obvious questions such as:
What do you suggest the NSW / Australian government can do about it?
Can anything the government does change the weather? If so by how much?
Do you think regular back-burning will have more effect than reducing CO2?
etc …
The NSW Government states their position here. As far as they’re concerned they don’t know the impact of climate change on bushfires and they are recommending more research be done. Another trough for pigs’ snouts???
Bushfires need:
Climate change may or may not impact any of these (well, weather for sure, but what if the trend is for colder?). What is important is the effective management of the risks of bushfire, whether climate change is an issue or not. These federal government fools are deluding the voters that they can actually influence climate change (they can’t) when what they should really be doing is managing risks (not just their electoral risks).
Maybe they should read some history.
The temperatures, drought and bushfires are just about a perfect repetition of the Federation Drought of 1895-1903.
Back then there were three el Ninos in the lead up:
Sound familiar? We’ve just had el Ninos in 2015-16, 2017-18 and a weak Modoki el Nino in 2019. We also have a record high IOD this year which is a drought indicator in conjunction with el Nino.
The Federation Drought also occurred at the same phase of the ~60 year thermohaline cycle, two cycles ago. None of this has anything to do with CO2, which even government climate scientists acknowledge.
Yeah let’s do something about those fires. Here’s a suggestion for those bedwetting MPs who have shit for brains. During the coming winter months spend some money to have a huge clean up of ground fuel and ignore all that bullshit about leaving it there to assist native animals travel around. Next start applying some real penalties for the mobs of arsonists, young and old, who deliberately light fires. The cause of most fires are men, women and children and when caught they need to spend a year or two in the slammer to reflect on their moronic sick behaviour. I could goon a lot more about this but I know I am wasting my time.
In the SMH Kean decreed that “no one can deny” the link between climate change and bushfires. I wonder what he proposes to do with “deniers” like me.
The guy is a fool. No one can deny that governments and councils have been on a crusade against clearing and hazard reduction for decades. Ask anyone who lives on a bush block. Can you clear vegetation on your own land, or does the council behave as if they own your land? Do you need to run along cap-in-hand to your local fire service for “permission” to carry out hazard reduction work on your own land? Have councils or the government carried out any hazard reduction work on nearby public land recently? Have they removed any trees lining the roads you need to use to evacuate if fire breaks out?
No, instead they have created draconian regulations against any steps you might take to mitigate bushfire risk on your own property, backed up with severe fines and aerial surveillance just to make sure you obey. In the minds of our rulers, the ‘found state of nature’ is far more important than personal safety, freedom and prosperity. They have made trees and scrubland Australia’s sacred cows, and must be held accountable for the harm this mad policy has caused.
ohm ohmmm ohmmm ohmmmmmm
Anyone who disagrees is a heretic!