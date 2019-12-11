An anomaly

Parnell McGuinness points to an interesting anomaly in the AFR this morning:

Already only 20 to 30 per cent of people in the West identify as progressive, which is about as much of the primary vote as the social democratic parties in those countries can muster. Opening up a new front against logic cannot go well. And yet, unaccountably, a great many people believe that this quarter of the population wields unmatched cultural power. Countless column inches are devoted to the left’s long march through the institutions. And indeed, universities have become incubators for some pretty odd world views. They are the Petri dishes of cancel culture. And as the proportion of people going to university rises, the social democratic vote continues to fall.

So yes – there are some crazy ideas coming out of the university sector but mostly those ideas are not taking root in broader society. I’ve tried to make this argument on several occasions. The story goes something like this – universities conduct surveys every semester to determine what impact the academic staff have had on the students. These surveys are called “assessment tasks” or sometimes “exams”. Most students work on the “I’m going to work out what the lecturer wants to hear and then feed it back to them” approach to assessment. If you operate on a signalling theory of education as opposed to a human capital theory of education this doesn’t matter too much. Also it’s good practice for future employment in a client facing industry.

So why are people worried?

Conservatives who go to university and then enter the performative professions most attractive to the left are constantly surrounded by their ideological opponents. Like a zoo zebra stabled with a herd of donkeys, they feel conspicuous, alone, berated and brayed at, and it never occurs to them that there are masses of zebras outside on the Savannah.

RTWT if you can (paywall – alas).