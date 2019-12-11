An anomaly

Parnell McGuinness points to an interesting anomaly in the AFR this morning:
Already only 20 to 30 per cent of people in the West identify as progressive, which is about as much of the primary vote as the social democratic parties in those countries can muster. Opening up a new front against logic cannot go well.
And yet, unaccountably, a great many people believe that this quarter of the population wields unmatched cultural power.
Countless column inches are devoted to the left’s long march through the institutions. And indeed, universities have become incubators for some pretty odd world views. They are the Petri dishes of cancel culture. And as the proportion of people going to university rises, the social democratic vote continues to fall.
So yes – there are some crazy ideas coming out of the university sector but mostly those ideas are not taking root in broader society. I’ve tried to make this argument on several occasions. The story goes something like this – universities conduct surveys every semester to determine what impact the academic staff have had on the students. These surveys are called “assessment tasks” or sometimes “exams”. Most students work on the “I’m going to work out what the lecturer wants to hear and then feed it back to them” approach to assessment. If you operate on a signalling theory of education as opposed to a human capital theory of education this doesn’t matter too much. Also it’s good practice for future employment in a client facing industry.
So why are people worried?
Conservatives who go to university and then enter the performative professions most attractive to the left are constantly surrounded by their ideological opponents. Like a zoo zebra stabled with a herd of donkeys, they feel conspicuous, alone, berated and brayed at, and it never occurs to them that there are masses of zebras outside on the Savannah.
… this doesn’t [matter?] too much.
Of course what does matter is that the 20 -30% of leftists also run the main stream media, government, bureaucracy, courts, schools, ADF and police.
Yes – that though is an argument about democratic accountability and the deep state.
People who consume MSM or university views on the world are just too gullible. I never went to university. Too busy working and learning real life skills.
Yes that’s exactly what uni students do – find out what the lecturer wants and then feed it back. Guarantee to a good mark!
Jupes beat me to it.
The buggers have a stranglehold on the bits that count. A Stalin- like ability to sit through the required endless meetings and stay focused on the overall strategy beats out living a real life of accomplishment in terms of political success.
The stone arses win every time.
That the majority of the people don’t agree with the progressive agenda in it’s latest incarnation is the point.
Having worked for the most part of my career in the public sector, I know just what it’s like to live your working life constantly surrounded by your ideological opponents.
It also goes to fiduciary accountability given nearly allour universities are publicly funded and therefore should reflect and serve the public.
Maybe even breach of contract. No one goes to university to be indoctrinated or to learn how to kowtow to people whose values are diametrically opposed to yours, who are closed minded, who are autocrats and who would willingly sack, sue or slander you if you dare argue a position which does not agree with their ideological god.
Not forgetting that leftists are also firmly entrenched across all the churches; the big corporates; and industry and social lobby groups.
H.L. Mencken:
“The most erroneous assumption is to the effect that the aim of public education is to fill the young of the species with knowledge and awaken their intelligence, and so make them fit to discharge the duties of citizenship in an enlightened and independent manner. Nothing could be further from the truth. The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all; it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality. That is its aim in the United States, whatever the pretensions of politicians, pedagogues and other such mountebanks, and that is its aim everywhere else.”
Government compulsory education should be abolished and no government money for university.