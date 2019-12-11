Arnold Kling on Facebook detractors

The great Arnold Kling asks the question:

I am sick of reading about people who want to regulate Facebook. You didn’t come up with the idea. You didn’t build the business. Now that it’s here, who the heck do you think you are telling them how to run it?

Many of these detractors think that they are ‘conservative’. But if you think that you’d like to use the power of the state to harass people you don’t like, you’re not a conservative; you’re just a fascist.*

Kling has suggestions for a competing service.

*with apologies to Doctor Who.