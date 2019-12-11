Arnold Kling on Facebook detractors

The great Arnold Kling asks the question:
I am sick of reading about people who want to regulate Facebook. You didn’t come up with the idea. You didn’t build the business. Now that it’s here, who the heck do you think you are telling them how to run it?
Many of these detractors think that they are ‘conservative’. But if you think that you’d like to use the power of the state to harass people you don’t like, you’re not a conservative; you’re just a fascist.*
Kling has suggestions for a competing service.
Even worse: not only didn’t they build the business, they don’t even use the service, and disdain those that do.
facebook crushes competition. social network are a monopoly business model, they sell scale to users. even google couldn’t get its social network off the ground. a better network is irrelevant if it can’t get scale.
Conservatives have a blanket rule against regulations huh?
I’m anticipating that we’re going to need another run of Iamashiteater Bullshit Bingo (Internet Companies version).
The modus operandi is as follows:
1. Iamashiteater usually starts by strutting on to the site and denouncing other people as “confused”, not knowing about politics etc., and proclaiming that conservatives are collectivists, leftists etc.
2. At any point in proceedings, Iamashiteater, having started with 1., may dissolve into self pity when someone is discourteous to him.
3. At any point, Iamashiteater may totally falsely claim that no-one has refuted his previous bullshit (or that his previous bullshit has been misrepresented), even if disproof of his claim is only a few comments back on the current thread.
4. Specifically as regards the tech giants, Iamashiteater will falsely accuse other commenters of wanting the tech giants to be regulated like common carriers.
5. When it is pointed out that 4 is a total lie, and that commenters are advocating precisely that tech giants NOT be treated like common carriers, especially re common carrier exemptions from defamation etc. Iamashiteater will sneeringly demand “what exemptions?” and deny that such exemptions exist.
6. Iamashiteater is then referred to section 230 in the USA and the subordinate distributor exemptions in Australia’s uniform defamation law. Iamashiteater then dismisses those as ‘redundant”.
7. It is then pointed out to Iamashiteater that by dismissing those as “redundant” he is declaring himself to know more about defamation law than:
(a) the Attorneys-General, AG Departments, Parliamentary Counsel, law reform agencies, legal academics, defamation practitioners and others who took part in the defamation law reforms in Australia; and
(b) their equivalents in the USA.
Iamashiteater denies that that’s implicit in his claim, but gives zero justification as to how his denial can possibly be true – just retreating to unsubstantiated generalities, and protestations about how of course he’d support tech giants not getting special exemptions etc if there were any (essentially circling back to 6).
8. Iamashiteater is asked point blank to state whether section 230 and the subordinate distributor exemptions are:
(a) redundant – see point 7; or
(b) not redundant – see point 5.
Iamashiteater describes the question as a “false alternative”, throws an embarrassingly hysterical toddler tantrum and starts repeating 1 and 2.
So, instead of wasting our time with Iamashiteater’s cycle of conceit, ignorance, stupidity and dishonesty on this issue, when he posts any of his fatuitous rubbish we can just respond by identifying the particular bullshit in that comment with the appropriate number from the list above.
I don’t believe any Facebook postings anymore than any other MSM reporting. Only the gullible do.
I am skeptical of most reporting.
People posting on Facebook are your friends.
Sinc – Friends aren’t infallible.
Compare the situation of the current social media megaliths with the US railways, telegraph, and telephone monopolies that developed in a lassez-faire, virtually regulation-free, environment more than a century ago. They all abused their monopoly power and were broken up / regulated by government (and sometimes reverted to monopolies that had to be broken up and re-regulated again). None of these examples were created by government, but were or at least became natural monopolies with vast economic power which they abused. Government has a responsibility to regulate such monopolies, IMO.
Just as an aside, I was under the impression that Facebook was in decline, and that Instagram was the rising star.
Zippy:
Nonsense. Facebook was a late comer to social media, yet now dominates. Already with younger uses, it is being replaced by other social media. Google failed because its product was bad. Instagram, SnapChat, TikTok etc have all done just fine