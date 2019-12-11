It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool …

“People ask me questions about present situations in life, and I say, ‘I don’t know, I’m just an actor.’ I don’t have any opinions. Actors are pretty stupid. My opinion is not worth anything. There’s no controversy for me, so don’t engage me in it, because I’m not going to participate.”
– Sir Anthony Hopkins in conversation with Brad Pitt.
… than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
By contrast: This Tweet by Bernie Sanders endorser, Mark Ruffalo. To their credit, the Sky News team has produced a short but excellent video rebuttal to that: The Incredible Sulk. It should be shown in schools.
MR should show his views in action and leave urban USA and live in a desert.
Ruffalo is just another super-rich Hollywood commie wanker.
A buffalo is smarter than a Ruffalo.
Actors !humph bunch of dysfunctional tossere with egos as big as turnbulls who spend years pretending to be other people so much they dont know who they are .
The hollywood ones would be complaing of homeless peoples excrement on the tyres of their Rolls Royces as they drive around defeating Trump meetings .
Trump is a traitor to the billionaires club ,Soros Koch etc all support global communist fascism .
History tells us that Hollywood supported Stalin.
The scum is really oozing out into the open in Hollywood these days.