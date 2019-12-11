It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool …

Posted on 4:48 pm, December 11, 2019 by currencylad

“People ask me questions about present situations in life, and I say, ‘I don’t know, I’m just an actor.’ I don’t have any opinions. Actors are pretty stupid. My opinion is not worth anything. There’s no controversy for me, so don’t engage me in it, because I’m not going to participate.”

– Sir Anthony Hopkins in conversation with Brad Pitt.

… than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

By contrast: This Tweet by Bernie Sanders endorser, Mark Ruffalo. To their credit, the Sky News team has produced a short but excellent video rebuttal to that: The Incredible Sulk. It should be shown in schools. 

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool …

  1. stackja
    #3258490, posted on December 11, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    MR should show his views in action and leave urban USA and live in a desert.

  2. Lee
    #3258501, posted on December 11, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Ruffalo is just another super-rich Hollywood commie wanker.

  3. bemused
    #3258504, posted on December 11, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    A buffalo is smarter than a Ruffalo.

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3258511, posted on December 11, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Actors !humph bunch of dysfunctional tossere with egos as big as turnbulls who spend years pretending to be other people so much they dont know who they are .
    The hollywood ones would be complaing of homeless peoples excrement on the tyres of their Rolls Royces as they drive around defeating Trump meetings .
    Trump is a traitor to the billionaires club ,Soros Koch etc all support global communist fascism .

  5. stackja
    #3258513, posted on December 11, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    History tells us that Hollywood supported Stalin.

  6. Lee
    #3258523, posted on December 11, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    The scum is really oozing out into the open in Hollywood these days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.