Math horror story

The AFR has this horror story this morning:
First year university undergraduates are so bad at maths professors are dropping the subject from business and statistics courses because students can’t keep up, researchers say.
Meanwhile, a recent test found a majority of first-year students were incapable of correctly answering a Year 5 school maths question.
Sounds bad. Here is the test.
So I was in year 5 in the late 1970s. In those days you learned timetables and spelling and stuff by rote … and you got beaten with a stick if and when you made mistakes. In high school we were allowed to use log books (!) in science exams for math problems but not in math. So I reckon I had an “old school” math education.
So looking at the test I’m underwhelmed. Okay – some of it is trivial. Some incomprehensible – what is 6:32 divided by 100? Maybe a typo? What we don’t know is what the people failed. Did they fail because they couldn’t use calculators? Did they fail because nobody had calculated fractions since year 5 and they were out of practice? I doubt I could answer many factual questions relating to stuff I learned in school.
This sort of test is very similar to the type done by political scientists. People get asked a whole bunch of otherwise obscure things that political scientists think are important and then conclude democracy is doomed because x% of the population don’t know something.
So there are a few things going on here. Yes many math skills that people took for granted a generation ago are poor or lacking today. Does it really matter that the average level of mental arithmetic isn’t what it used to be? There is a lot knowledge and skill that has atrophied over time. My kids don’t know what a spark plug is. They have never push started a car or siphoned petrol. That they cannot recite the 12 times table in Latin is going to have little impact in their lives.
I do think that dropping math as a prerequisite for business courses at university is a problem. I was one of only two professors who argued against dropping math as a prerequisite in our undergraduate program a few years ago. Ironically I don’t think that math adds too much value to economics, but I do think that students should be able to do the math. It does add value in disciplines such as accounting and finance.
So rather than tell horror stories like this – we should be thinking about what can be reasonably expected? What should be known? By whom? The ability to solve random problems that math professors find interesting or trivial does not provide insight into those questions.
Business classes not doing maths?
What could possibly go wrong?
What about banks having customers loan problems. Companies having payroll problems.
The AFR headline answers your questions Sinc – the students don’t know the importance of a decimal point. So it’s irrelevant if they get an answer using good ‘ol fashioned mental skills or a fancy schmancy calculator. Incorrect usage of the decimal point will be disastrous in all professions.
A sound understanding of maths will give a leg up to anybody in any industry.
Change my mind.
Come on… I’ve done them all in 4 minutes… Except the simplification that took me a little to remember the correct rules…
And 6:32 divided by 100 is 6:3200 (division of a division)
Anybody got the correct answers so I can quietly check mine before I go and criticise university students?
You got beaten with a stick? I was hit with a ruler. I failed maths, even with the (handsome) tutor my parents paid to try and help me. They brought in calculators the year I left school. I don’t think calculators help. Maths is about processes. You miss just one you fall behind … even with a tutor.
It took me a mere 90 seconds to succeed with all but that 6:32/100 problem. I agree, there must be a typo of some sort.
The difficulty of doing everything by calculator is that unless one understands the fundamentals beneath the calculations, and can do estimates via mental arithmetic, one will find it near impossible to detect errors of scale (Hubble telescope problem, for instance) or input (garbage in, garbage out).
It’s a matter of the ability to think in numerical terms. Same problem as we have with political and other advertising slogans, and with the written word, spelling and comprehension. Using grammar tools and spell checkers is fine but we still need to be able to do it ourselves.
As a side comment on this, the late Isaac Asimov wrote a number of short stories in SF terms demonstrating that mathematical ability could be lost, and how impressive, even magical, a person could appear when they had recovered the ability to out-calculate “the computer.”
The only thing I can think of is that they want the ratio of 6 to 32/100 simplified to 75:4
I’ve no seen 6:32 as a math problem. I’d interpret that as being 32 minutes past 6.
I was unable to access the link. Alas, not a subscriber.
-29
1 + 4/15
28.483
55%
0.001875
240
X ( 3 x 2y)
.0702 .0720 .702 .720
Anyone want to grade me?
English is recovering from progressive insanity as phonics return.
Maths is a decade or more behind this process.
Times tables are barely taught in the syllabus, at least in NSW.
It is necessary to learn times tables by rote at an early stage because that builds neural networks which give an innate understanding of arithmetic. Without such neural growth the kids are always at a disadvantage, as is the case with languages. Unless you have the basics you will never be fluent – which applies to arithmetic as much as to reading.
(I can do all those questions in my head, except the 6:32 one…que?)
So many millenials have now come through the school system without an innate understanding of English and arithmetic. No wonder they can’t manage financial analysis.
Gentlepeople – the issue isn’t that those of use who were beaten with sticks (or rulers) can still do math. I should add that I was able to provide meaningful help to the offspring with their year 12 math problems.
Okay. Googled : as a math operator. It means division. 6:32 = 6/32 = 0.1875.
I was thrown by 6:32 as well, but concluded, as Enoch did, that it was a ratio.
Sinc – The problem is there is an instinctive level to basic arithmetic which is built through early learning, and following that there’s a higher level built through education.
Without the first stage students struggle in the second, as they don’t have the mental pathways in place. It’s no surprise to me that so many students elect to avoid maths in later high school since they’ve never been equipped with the mental tools to cope. And that then feeds through to university.
I’m pleased that Gladys is now making maths compulsory in high school:
Maths to be compulsory for students (24 Oct)
Bruce – yes I saw that.
I’m not convinced that making math compulsory is a solution.
If a student isn’t going to University to do a STEM subject then I think all that is necessary is the ability to do basic mental arithmetic, be able to do simple calculations on a piece of paper, tell the time on an analog clock face, devise a workable weekly budget, fill out tax forms, and do double-entry bookkeeping.
Looxury.
We ‘ad to go out forest and chop down tree wit’ our teeth. Then we ‘ad to whittle down the tree wit’ our own fingernails until it were the right size for teachers to use. Then we’d take it back to class where teacher would put a stamp on it and send it to some posh schools. Then teacher would smash bottle over our ‘eads for making the original mistake.
You tell that to uni students now, and they don’t believe you.
This might also explain why all those HR departments underpaid staff over many years (e.g. Coles, ABC)
6:32 is a ration, which is division. Since the other operand in the expression is also division, you do 6:32/100 in order. The answer is 3/1600
3x times 2xy is (in words) six x squared y.
When I were young, probability and statistics were a part of HSC mathematics.
How the hell does a maths free statistics course work?
a happy little debunker
It should be 2.84 X 10 which is 28.4, not 28.483.
Pedantry perhaps but you can trust me, I’m a gender studies graduate.
The main issue with today’s students, especially when using a calculator, is understanding whether the result is likely to be correct. I’ve been involved in adult teaching over the years and one of the problems is that many have no idea whether an answer provided by the calculator should be in the 10s, 100s, 1000s etc.
I agree, Bruce; it is not so much that basic mathematics should be an education goal in itself but rather what the maths knowledge enables people to do in a wider range of learning and daily activities is what counts. It’s fundamental. Sinc’s examples of skills atrophy are examples of applied knowledge, rather than enabling knowledge.
And also, 3x 2xy simplifies to 6 x^2 y.
Ironically I don’t think that math adds too much value to economics, but I do think that students should be able to do the math.
This might be one of the most ironic statements ever put to pixels.
Douglas Adams built an entire mythos on the difference between 6 x 7 and 6 x 9.
Because that’s hard to recall unless drummed into you over and over.
Amazingly no one has done a YouTube of the Scrabble Scene at the end of the BBC series.
We’re all on the B Ark to oblivion.
Don’t forget that Oldsalt and Numbers claimed that Maths teaching in Australia has “never been better”, even though we are collapsing down the PISA rankings along with that other constructivist edutopia Finland.
Yes.
Mental arithmetic is one of the primary inputs to a human BS detector.
Falling standards may explain why the climate scamsters have been so successful.
It probably also explains NBN and the toy submarines.
“Hey Kev look at this napkin. Yep, billions are smaller than millions.”
If you are not good at maths, you can’t discern the bullshit of economics.