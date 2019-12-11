Math horror story

The AFR has this horror story this morning:

First year university undergraduates are so bad at maths professors are dropping the subject from business and statistics courses because students can’t keep up, researchers say. Meanwhile, a recent test found a majority of first-year students were incapable of correctly answering a Year 5 school maths question.

Sounds bad. Here is the test.

So I was in year 5 in the late 1970s. In those days you learned timetables and spelling and stuff by rote … and you got beaten with a stick if and when you made mistakes. In high school we were allowed to use log books (!) in science exams for math problems but not in math. So I reckon I had an “old school” math education.

So looking at the test I’m underwhelmed. Okay – some of it is trivial. Some incomprehensible – what is 6:32 divided by 100? Maybe a typo? What we don’t know is what the people failed. Did they fail because they couldn’t use calculators? Did they fail because nobody had calculated fractions since year 5 and they were out of practice? I doubt I could answer many factual questions relating to stuff I learned in school.

This sort of test is very similar to the type done by political scientists. People get asked a whole bunch of otherwise obscure things that political scientists think are important and then conclude democracy is doomed because x% of the population don’t know something.

So there are a few things going on here. Yes many math skills that people took for granted a generation ago are poor or lacking today. Does it really matter that the average level of mental arithmetic isn’t what it used to be? There is a lot knowledge and skill that has atrophied over time. My kids don’t know what a spark plug is. They have never push started a car or siphoned petrol. That they cannot recite the 12 times table in Latin is going to have little impact in their lives.

I do think that dropping math as a prerequisite for business courses at university is a problem. I was one of only two professors who argued against dropping math as a prerequisite in our undergraduate program a few years ago. Ironically I don’t think that math adds too much value to economics, but I do think that students should be able to do the math. It does add value in disciplines such as accounting and finance.

So rather than tell horror stories like this – we should be thinking about what can be reasonably expected? What should be known? By whom? The ability to solve random problems that math professors find interesting or trivial does not provide insight into those questions.