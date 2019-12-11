Saving our civilisation

Posted on 5:07 pm, December 11, 2019 by Steve Kates

A bit on impeachment but for the moment mostly Brexit.


DEMS CHARGE TRUMP WITH ABUSE OF POWER, OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS...

'Scum' at FBI Destroyed Lives...

Meanwhile.

UK VOTE DOWN TO THE WIRE
POLLS TIGHT

This entry was posted in Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Saving our civilisation

  1. stackja
    #3258512, posted on December 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Dems in USA. Remainers in UK.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.