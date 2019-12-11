The Horowitz Headstone

Here lies the FBI

THE Horowitz Report confirmed the lies, alright. It also confirmed that whatever legacy prestige the FBI had is now history. The “mistakes” made while the Bureau assiduously tried to ‘find’ a link between Donald Trump and the Kremlin are a sickening indictment of a police agency that to outsiders has always seemed incongruous in the liberty-loving United States. From the start, the FBI was an American gestapo headed – most famously – by a queer, power-crazed, law-breaking, blackmailing tyrant. J. Edgar Hoover’s smarmy, dangerous sanctimony lived on seamlessly in the persons of James Comey and Robert Mueller. Horowitz identifies – admits would be more accurate – “at least 17 significant errors or omissions” in FISA applications, the deliberate withholding of exculpatory evidence, the covering up of Democrat-paid con artist Christopher Steele’s prior relationship with the CIA, the burial of evidence undercutting the eponymous Dossier – including Agency advice that its central prurient claim was an “internet rumour” – and the doctoring of an email about Carter Page being “a source” for Langley (so as to mislead the FISA court). In other words: the FBI lied.

The media has predictably claimed the Report stops short of vindicating President Trump because it concludes that despite everything, the FBI acted with “authorized purpose”. But the Inspector General does not have the power to either subpoena or prosecute anyway – only to recommend the latter. As most of the officials who colluded against the Trump campaign have been fired, they are no longer in his purview.

A-G Bill Barr has released a damning summary of the Horowitz findings. So has US Attorney John Durham who is still investigating exactly how the Russia Hoax started. Prosecutions remain very likely, regardless of the I-G. In the meantime, the impeachment theatrics manifest an existential need to get the culprits out of the crosshairs once and for all. The only other hope for Democrats is to win the 2020 election. If they fail at both, somebody is going to jail.

If we accept that Michael Horowitz did not discover a document entitled “Plan X to Bring Down Trump” (and that he wouldn’t redact it even if he had), his headline finding – that the FBI’s leadership was not motivated by political bias at any time before, during or after “Crossfire Hurricane” – rises out of the biosphere of lawyerly prudence and into the troposphere of mendacity. Comey and his band exploited information paid for by Hillary Clinton to wilfully mislead the FISA court. That alone is prosecutable. It proves a malicious resolve to spy on a presidential candidate for the sole purpose of sabotaging his campaign.

There is one good thing to come out of the I-G’s shielding of insiders too important to indict: Americans are seeing for themselves the corruption President Trump has denounced – and accurately described – out in the open. They know that if they lie to a judge, they will be imprisoned. They know process-trapped Michael Flynn might be (and he’s a Lieutenant General). The dirty two-tier justice scam is now exposed for two reasons: first, Trump’s unprecedented willingness to brawl against anyone, revered FBI big shots and all. Second: the hubris of the clubmen. I-G Horowitz must have known the media would joyously promote his headline and bury the real one. The historically strange alliance between police/spy agencies and journalists has cultivated a sense of arrogant invincibility in both. They really believe the jig is still on rather than up.