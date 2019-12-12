Climate collection 12 Dec

Intellectuals rarely enter professional politics and still more rarely conquer responsible office. But they staff political bureaus, write party pamphlets and speeches, act as secretaries and advisers, make the…politician’s…reputation….In doing these things they…impress their mentality on almost everything that is being done. — Joseph Schumpeter h/t Tinta.

If a busy person is prepared to read one single book on climate and energy issues The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels by Alex Epstein would be a good pick. My strategy to take the moral high ground on this issue is to document the devastating impact of carbon mitigation policies on humans, the planet and our social, political, administrative , educational and scientific institutions. That could be called the low road.

Epstein takes the high road to spell out the amazing advances in human flourishing that we owe to fossil fuels. He reminds us of the bleeding obvious that is apparently invisible to the science and humanity deniers of climate alarmism. Human flourishing in the developing world depends on more use of fossil fuels and this will be the case until nuclear power becomes a major provider of baseload power.

For decades, environmentalists have told us that using fossil fuels is a self-destructive addiction that will destroy our planet. Yet by every measure of human well-being, from life expectancy to clean water to climate safety, life has been getting better and better. How can this be? The explanation is that we usually hear only one side of the story. We’re taught to think only of the negatives of fossil fuels, their risks and side effects, but not their positives-their unique ability to provide cheap, reliable energy for a world of seven billion people. And the moral significance of cheap, reliable energy is woefully underrated. Energy is our ability to improve every single aspect of life, whether economic or environmental. If we look at the big picture of fossil fuels compared with the alternatives, the overall impact of using fossil fuels is to make the world a far better place. We are morally obligated to use more fossil fuels for the sake of our economy and our environment.

This is another handy pick for the one book to read. 60 Inconvenient Facts.

You don’t quite buy into this human-caused climate apocalypse. You aren’t sure about the details because you don?t have all the facts and likely aren’t a scientist. Inconvenient Facts was specifically created for you. Writing in plain English and providing easily understood charts and figures, Gregory Wrightstone presents the science to assess the basis of the threatened Thermageddon. The book’s 60 inconvenient facts come from government sources, peer-reviewed literature or scholarly works, set forth in a way that is lucid and entertaining. The information likely will challenge your current understanding of many apocalyptic predictions about our ever dynamic climate.You will learn that the planet is improving, not in spite of increasing CO2 and rising temperature, but because of it. The very framework of the climate-catastrophe argument will be confronted with scientific fact.Arm yourself with the truth.

Ireland surging in the race to unreliable energy. Look at the example of Ireland, why can’t we keep up with them in Australia, or maybe we are closing the gap?

Ireland’s landmark Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill passed the Seanad, or upper house, on Thursday, putting the Emerald Isle on track to become the first country in the world to divest from fossil fuel-related funds.

The bill—which requires the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to sell off about €318 million ($361 million) investments in coal, oil, gas and peat assets over a five year period—now heads to President Michael D. Higgins for signature, where it will likely become law by the end of the year, according to the Irish Times.

The latest from the Global Warming Policy Forum.

