Ronald Regan:

Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. Those who have known freedom, and then lost it, have never known it again.

Bret Stephens:

From Havana to Tehran (and Caracas to Pyongyang), tyrannies have been able to survive decades of isolation and self-inflicted catastrophe with an adroit mix of ideology, corruption, an exit option for the discontented, and ferocious repression of those demanding change.

It also helps that both regimes have prominent apologists abroad — the people who think Cuba’s health care makes up for 60 years of tyranny, or that Iran’s sham elections are an adequate substitute for genuine democracy — along with the much greater number of people who are simply indifferent to what they do.