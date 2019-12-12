Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. Those who have known freedom, and then lost it, have never known it again.
From Havana to Tehran (and Caracas to Pyongyang), tyrannies have been able to survive decades of isolation and self-inflicted catastrophe with an adroit mix of ideology, corruption, an exit option for the discontented, and ferocious repression of those demanding change.
It also helps that both regimes have prominent apologists abroad — the people who think Cuba’s health care makes up for 60 years of tyranny, or that Iran’s sham elections are an adequate substitute for genuine democracy — along with the much greater number of people who are simply indifferent to what they do.
Those coveting and proselytizing socialism. communism and statism should perhaps go on a world tour first.
Stalinists, Maoists, now plain Marxists aren’t interested in touring their oversea paradise. They would rather live in Australia and spout socialism.
Sparticle
Good work introducing Bret Stephens to the Cat. He’s a never Trumper, but also a must read. I just overlook most of his criticisms of the orange man, but the rest is first rate.