Greta Thunberg is Time magazine’s Person of the Year

A gruber (n.) is someone who grubes (v.i.) – they tell people, who they have lied to, how stupid they were to have believed the lie they were told.— Steve Kates
I’ve been doing science for 40 years.
That is 2.5 times as long as Greta has been alive.
Should I believe my lying eyes or should I believe her?
Thunbergs parents are big millionaires (ets. 200m euro wealth)
She has a team off handlers/writers/teachers apparently costing nearly 1m/yr
the church of the climate goblins
Time’s are a changing.
A perfect analogy.
Time magazine became irrelevant years ago.
To be fair, Time’s Person of the Year is (or used to be) not necessarily the best person, but the most consequential.
And on that measure Greta is (bizarre though that concept is) probably a good choice.