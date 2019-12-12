Greta Thunberg is Time magazine’s Person of the Year

Posted on 12:51 pm, December 12, 2019 by Steve Kates

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Greta Thunberg is Time magazine’s Person of the Year

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3259244, posted on December 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    I’ve been doing science for 40 years.
    That is 2.5 times as long as Greta has been alive.
    Should I believe my lying eyes or should I believe her?

  2. Mundi
    #3259248, posted on December 12, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Thunbergs parents are big millionaires (ets. 200m euro wealth)
    She has a team off handlers/writers/teachers apparently costing nearly 1m/yr

  3. billie
    #3259251, posted on December 12, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    the church of the climate goblins

  4. stackja
    #3259253, posted on December 12, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Time’s are a changing.

  5. Cassie of Sydney
    #3259254, posted on December 12, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    A perfect analogy.

  6. bemused
    #3259268, posted on December 12, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Time magazine became irrelevant years ago.

  7. Tim Neilson
    #3259269, posted on December 12, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    To be fair, Time’s Person of the Year is (or used to be) not necessarily the best person, but the most consequential.
    And on that measure Greta is (bizarre though that concept is) probably a good choice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.