In the interests of reason and science, I reluctantly step in …

woman [ woo m-uh n ]
noun, plural wom·en [wim-in].
1. the female human being, as distinguished from a girl or a man.
2. an adult female person.
Very simple. Or so you’d think. On the BBC’s “Your Questions Answered,” a caller has asked the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, to define what a woman is. Swinson’s reply is attracting a lot of attention – most of it bemused, some angry. The reaction at Spiked is typical: Jo Swinson vs biological truth.
SWINSON: Well, I know I’m a woman. And I think we do– we know what we are. And I think all women are important and their rights need to be protected, whether they are black, Asian, white. Whether they are gay or straight or bi; whether they have a very privileged upbringing, or they don’t have much money, whether they are cis [newspeak for actual women] or trans [newspeak for men who self-identify as women] whether they have a disability, we are all important, in all of those different ways.
ANNA FROM WARWICKSHIRE: So how can you tell what a woman is?
SWINSON: Well, I mean I’m just of, sort of, trying to understand, you know, what you’re getting at. I think we know when we engage with each other, we know if we are a woman. And I can tell you that I am, right? So, you know, we’re not going to start a scenario where we go and perform inspections on people, are we?
ANNA FROM WARWICKSHIRE: No. What if a man wears a dress to work twice a week? Is he a woman?
SWINSON: Not necessarily.
ANNA FROM WARWICKSHIRE: But could he be?
SWINSON: I think that people can understand their own identity. And I think it’s right to respect people in terms of their gender identity. And that’s for them to say.
Insanity. Absolutely.
Almost ALL are born with either an ‘innie’ or an ‘outtie’. (very, very few are born with both or neither)
If you have an ‘outtie’ you are a male.
If you have an ‘innie’ you are female.
Just like an electrical plug – if you cut off your ‘outtie’, you don’t become an ‘innie’ – you just don’t work anymore
If you are confused or unhappy about how this applies, then seek professional help.