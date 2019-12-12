Mandatory Volunteering

Further on the Government reduction of red tape through the introduction of red tape comes this nugget from the AFR:

Digital platforms will also be required to develop another voluntary code regarding fake news and news quality which will be overseen by ACMA.

Required to developed a voluntary code. Of course also compliance with the voluntary code will be required and enforced with by the same laws and regulators that required the development of the voluntary code. Voluntarily of course.

Presumably the fake news requirements will also necessitate a ban on someone’s speech and opinion. This being a mandatory voluntary requirement.