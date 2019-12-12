Mandatory Volunteering

Further on the Government reduction of red tape through the introduction of red tape comes this nugget from the AFR:
Digital platforms will also be required to develop another voluntary code regarding fake news and news quality which will be overseen by ACMA.
Required to developed a voluntary code. Of course also compliance with the voluntary code will be required and enforced with by the same laws and regulators that required the development of the voluntary code. Voluntarily of course.
Presumably the fake news requirements will also necessitate a ban on someone’s speech and opinion. This being a mandatory voluntary requirement.
What the actual fuck.
Seriously, does ScoMo actually know what ACMA is or does & what they’ve delivered over the past decade?
Sell ScoMo.
I need three volunteers ,you ,you and you . Old Army thing .
the algorithm isn’t the problem it’s the datasets they use to train the algorithms. xir pure communist
Voluntary codes inevitably end up as statute.
The platforms should volunteer to declare themselves either a common carrier or a publisher without any special carve outs to protect them.