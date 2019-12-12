Yesterday evening, TAFKAS schlepped over to The Sydney Institute to hear Aaron Patrick from the AFR discuss his latest book on the recent Federal election – The Surprise Party.
Aaron started his comments recounting a story from just before, possibly the day before, the leadership change from Malcolm Turnbull to Scott Morrison.
Apparently, at this extremely challenging moment, Malcolm Turnbull, Lucy Turnbull and Christopher Pyne were sitting in the Prime Minister’s office eating beef tacos (presumably sustainably sourced), reading Twitter and chortling.
This story demonstrates again the appalling political judgement of Turnbull. Not only was he not ringing his colleagues to make his case, but he was keeping the company and counsel of Christopher Pyne, the person one might suspect was the source of the story, a story likely to embarrass Turnbull. Who else would have told such details to Patrick? Turnbull was writing his own book. Why would he share it?
This morning, TAFKAS was reading the AFR when Myriam Robin was writing about Kevin Rudd and his “prodigious letter-writing campaign”:
The Asia Society president had another missive in The Guardian on Wednesday. In it, he objected to an exceedingly brief reference by David Marr to his government having “collapsed”. “Did my leadership collapse? No. It was torn down,” Rudd thundered, reminding readers he’d been overthrown by a “premeditated coup”. As if anyone could forget.
My oh my. And it suddenly dawned on TAFKAS. Turnbull and Rudd are political doppelgängers of each other. Consider this.
- Both are products of challenging single parent households and carry the scars of same.
- Both reached success due their more talented wives.
- Both reached political leadership, twice, through nefarious perfidy and treachery and both ignore their “origin” stories, demonstrating rank hypocrisy when describing how they lost political leadership.
- Both believed their positions of leadership came not from the support of the majority of their colleagues, but rather from the “electorate”.
- Both, having lost leadership, just can’t and won’t go away; both seem to have an incessant need to be seen, heard and spoken of.
- Both are citizens of the world, maintaining residences in New York; and most tellingly
- Both are described as less likeable the more one gets to know them.
How did this happen. 2 sides of the same coin.
When they look at each other they only see themselves.
How did this happen? Simple, both have huge egos, probably bolstered by their wives wanting to bathe in the glow of their husbands’ success. Secondly, both being males and having had no father figure, they become narcissistic, so nothing matters but themselves. Lastly, their respective political parties were stupid enough to fail to identify their personality faults early and get rid of them.
Both gamma males. Almost textbook examples.
I think Turnbull is the more devious. He and Bishop/Pyne/Morrison were in collaboration to rid themselves of Abbott only one year into his PMship.
I don’t think Rudd went down that track, of knifing his leader. Of course, he may have thought he was too popular and lovely to need to do such things, but he did not actually conspire with secret meetings, telephones and emails, which really takes quite some treachery and cold-bloodedness.
Sure does. No self-respecting climate tragic would ever be caught eating meat.
‘It’s nuts’: Former PM Malcolm Turnbull slams government’s ‘religious’ climate change response (10 Dec)
How dare he eat meat when the planet is melting? Gaia will smite him for that blasphemous act! On the other hand maybe he wants one of Pyne’s subs named after him. ‘HMAS Turnbull’ has a nice historical ring about it.
Yet their wives, intelligent, capable women wealthy in their own right, both adore them.
(I think I’d rather have dinner with Therese, though, than Lucy. It would be the difference between cream and strawberries to plain old oats.)
What I fail to understand is how so many people fell hook, line and sinker for these two; believing they were some sort of messiahs.
You could tell from a mile away what they truly represented. And none of it was good.