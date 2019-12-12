Yesterday evening, TAFKAS schlepped over to The Sydney Institute to hear Aaron Patrick from the AFR discuss his latest book on the recent Federal election – The Surprise Party.

Aaron started his comments recounting a story from just before, possibly the day before, the leadership change from Malcolm Turnbull to Scott Morrison.

Apparently, at this extremely challenging moment, Malcolm Turnbull, Lucy Turnbull and Christopher Pyne were sitting in the Prime Minister’s office eating beef tacos (presumably sustainably sourced), reading Twitter and chortling.

This story demonstrates again the appalling political judgement of Turnbull. Not only was he not ringing his colleagues to make his case, but he was keeping the company and counsel of Christopher Pyne, the person one might suspect was the source of the story, a story likely to embarrass Turnbull. Who else would have told such details to Patrick? Turnbull was writing his own book. Why would he share it?

This morning, TAFKAS was reading the AFR when Myriam Robin was writing about Kevin Rudd and his “prodigious letter-writing campaign”:

The Asia Society president had another missive in The Guardian on Wednesday. In it, he objected to an exceedingly brief reference by David Marr to his government having “collapsed”. “Did my leadership collapse? No. It was torn down,” Rudd thundered, reminding readers he’d been overthrown by a “premeditated coup”. As if anyone could forget.

My oh my. And it suddenly dawned on TAFKAS. Turnbull and Rudd are political doppelgängers of each other. Consider this.

Both are products of challenging single parent households and carry the scars of same.

Both reached success due their more talented wives.

Both reached political leadership, twice, through nefarious perfidy and treachery and both ignore their “origin” stories, demonstrating rank hypocrisy when describing how they lost political leadership.

Both believed their positions of leadership came not from the support of the majority of their colleagues, but rather from the “electorate”.

Both, having lost leadership, just can’t and won’t go away; both seem to have an incessant need to be seen, heard and spoken of.

Both are citizens of the world, maintaining residences in New York; and most tellingly

Both are described as less likeable the more one gets to know them.

How did this happen. 2 sides of the same coin.