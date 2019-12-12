Red tape – Green tape – Masking tape – Amended

Hmmm. Don’t look here. Look at that shiny thing over there.

June 2019:

Following up his victorious address to Australian Public Service leaders asking them to help the government reduce “congestion” in their departments, Morrison said he was building on the policy of “cutting red tape” and light-touch regulation that began under his predecessor Tony Abbott.

August 2019:

Scott Morrison’s hand-picked red tape reduction czar will adopt a forensic sector-by-sector approach to removing unnecessary regulation, targeting industries that will deliver the greatest gains in investment and job creation.

September 2019:

This continues the Coalition Government’s commitment to reduce red tape and unnecessary regulation, making it easier for businesses to invest, create jobs and grow the economy.

November 2019:

The Prime Minister said his government was focused on busting the obstacles that slow down and even stop business investment and new job creation.

12 December 2019:

The federal government has announced “world-leading” changes to the regulation of tech giants, putting the companies on notice over their business models, treatment of users and dealings with traditional media outlets. … The competition and consumer watchdog will have a new dedicated unit, with enforcement powers, to investigate the activities of digital platforms. Under the direction of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the unit’s first priority will be inquiring into the tech companies’ advertising technology and algorithms.

Maybe so called red tape reduction czar Ben Morton wasn’t invited to the meeting.

Update:

Apparently, during the state visit to the US, President Trump laid out the red carpet for Prime Minister Morrison. As a further act of good will, the red carpet had an adhesive backing given Prime Minister Morrison’s affinity for red tape type effects.