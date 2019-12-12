Red tape – Green tape – Masking tape – Amended

Hmmm. Don’t look here. Look at that shiny thing over there.
Following up his victorious address to Australian Public Service leaders asking them to help the government reduce “congestion” in their departments, Morrison said he was building on the policy of “cutting red tape” and light-touch regulation that began under his predecessor Tony Abbott.
Scott Morrison’s hand-picked red tape reduction czar will adopt a forensic sector-by-sector approach to removing unnecessary regulation, targeting industries that will deliver the greatest gains in investment and job creation.
This continues the Coalition Government’s commitment to reduce red tape and unnecessary regulation, making it easier for businesses to invest, create jobs and grow the economy.
The Prime Minister said his government was focused on busting the obstacles that slow down and even stop business investment and new job creation.
The federal government has announced “world-leading” changes to the regulation of tech giants, putting the companies on notice over their business models, treatment of users and dealings with traditional media outlets.
…
The competition and consumer watchdog will have a new dedicated unit, with enforcement powers, to investigate the activities of digital platforms. Under the direction of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the unit’s first priority will be inquiring into the tech companies’ advertising technology and algorithms.
Maybe so called red tape reduction czar Ben Morton wasn’t invited to the meeting.
Update:
Apparently, during the state visit to the US, President Trump laid out the red carpet for Prime Minister Morrison. As a further act of good will, the red carpet had an adhesive backing given Prime Minister Morrison’s affinity for red tape type effects.
Where is Peter Walsh when we need him?
OK, wrong party but you know what I mean.
He would not pass current Liberal Party membership vetting.
Fiscal responsibility. Small government. Competition. Choice. These things get you cancelled from the membership of any of the majors.
and light-touch regulation
It may call it light but you still know you’ve been touched.
If elected my government will spend the first six months repealing restrictive laws ,consigning them to the incineator of history . I always remember that theiving bitch giliard boasting her wankers had passed over 1000 pieces of legistlation ,what the hell for ? who need s 1000 new laws for Gods sake?