UK Election Open Thread

Posted on 10:16 am, December 12, 2019 by Steve Kates

I’ve taken all of this, including the title, from our Canadian sister-blog Small Dead Animals.

Welcome to the 2019 general election, a pre-Christmas present few British voters seem anxious to unwrap.

Current seat distribution:

General election 2019: A really simple guide.

Poll tracker here.

3 Responses to UK Election Open Thread

  2. Scott Osmond
    #3259123, posted on December 12, 2019 at 11:07 am

    Tori victory by the 30 /40 range. It should be a complete wipeout but human stupidity can’t be overestimated. Secondly the Tories have done their best to throw the win. Everything from climate change to open borders they are just another flavour of the globohomo elite. We aren’t as bad as the other left parties isn’t a recipe for crushing success.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3259130, posted on December 12, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Delingpole says it’s another Flight 93 election.
    For the Poms he could be right.

    Delingpole: Strap in Tight! This is Britain’s Flight 93 Election

    Boris has one job. Leave. No ifs, no buts.
    Afterwards hand over to the Mogg.

