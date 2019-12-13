A logical progression

Adolf Hitler 1938

Joseph Stalin 1939

Joseph Stalin (again) 1942

Ayatollah Khomeini 1979

Greta Thunberg 2019

Yes, you’ve got to hand it to what’s left of Time magazine: it hasn’t lost its unerring ability to put its finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist, invariably managing to name a Person of the Year who sums up perfectly the madness of the age.

That screeching noise you can hear, by the way, is the sound of a gazillion greenies squawking about how unfair it is to pick on a 16-year old child whose only crime is to want to make the world a better place …

you are attacking a kid who tries to do good; that's principally questionnable — Sacha Gortchakoff (@S_Gortchakoff) December 11, 2019



But this ‘she’s only a kid, leave her alone’ defence was precisely why the Climate Industrial Complex chose Greta the Climate Puppet as its pin-up.

Remember, Greta Thunberg is a teenage school drop out. It’s not for her scientific expertise that she has been selected as the current figurehead of the global environmental movement but for her youth.

Part of her function is to represent the ‘future generations’ that the green narrative tells us are most threatened by climate change. But her main role is to close down debate.