Adjusting to climate risks is only prudent

According to Kenneth Hayne, former High Court judge and commissioner of last year’s financial services royal commission, Australian company directors need to spend more time worrying about climate change.
If Australia gives billions to Red China, the earth will cool?
Executives don’t have a enough to do? So why don’t they quit and save shareholders money?
I hereby bestow on the honorable person of Kenneth Hayne,
former High Court judge,
the Right Royal Antediluvian Order of GFY.
You’re welcome.
Well Ken, I’m a company director and I don’t spend any time worrying about climate change except to the extent it’s a foolish concept propagated by spivs that is white-anting our society. Maybe in one respect I rue not getting on the bandwagon – I could have made a stack of money – but my ethical compass is more refined than that of some others.
In the meantime Ken, I spend my time thinking about income, taxation, the next big project and a myriad of other issues that will promote commerce and growth (and consequently wealth) for myself and others. Climate change, in addition to other softy feelz woke practices, do have an influence – but not in the context that you are thinking about.
Piss off Ken. When I want your advice, I’ll ask for it.
Bjorn Lomburg any one? On his groups cost benefit analysis of world issues climate change comes in at 5 or 6 after things like improved child nutrition and broad scale immunization. These are the real issues that could be dealt with relatively inexpensively and make a substantial difference to the world rather than throwing billions and trillions of dollars at nebulous concepts like climate change.
As long as they do so in their own time.
With so many well positioned elites still scrambling to get on board the “climate train” it must surely look like the Mumbai 8.35AM by now. Is there any space left?
On a risk assessment basis, company directors should take as much notice of “climate change” as do their insurers and the life assurance industry, or the banks who still make loans extending beyond twelve years hence.
Breath taking. What is it about individuals who achieve some measure of prominence that they begin making public statements on a subject where the data does not lend itself to any balance of evidence. I can only think of one single senior executive (David Murray) who has rejected the CAGW assertions. Even BHP have now compromised themselves.
If you were a junior company you would now think twice about a joint venture with BHP because you would have to sign up to their Climate Change Policy which is by definition only going to increase your cost structures. In a commodity business thats completely counterproductive. It probably also means that in the long run if a business doesnt subscribe to the “Paris Agreement” it is better off staying private which then reduces pool of investments available to the individual. In the end non DIY super funds will only have opportunities in non coal, non gas, non petroleum, non construction (concrete), non steel, non plastics, non materials processing, non heavy transport or logistics.
So banks, vegan meat and marijuana stocks. See how that portfolio performs.
Lead by example Mr Hayne, run your life on 100% renewable energy then maybe you can start lecturing, your wealthy enough. Until then stop telling the little people how to live and STFU!
When Ken Hayne chows down on Mung Beans for every single meal, then, and only then,will l start listening to his nonsensical “Save the Planet” brain-farts.
Company Directors also need to spend more time worrying about:
Killer asteroids;
The next swine flu epidemic;
The Lizard People who walk amongst us.
Thanks Ken, I will.
Alas, there are only so many hours in the day, so something has to go.
Will you be OK if I stop checking that I have the requisite number of gay, left-handed, midget, albino eskimos on the payroll? That way, I’ll have time to consider climate change.
Given the current stock of emissions, some of those threats, such as rising sea levels, are, it seems, “baked in”, regardless of what happens to global abatement. That may equally be the case for other possible consequences, such as a greater incidence of the stratospheric warming events that have aggravated this year’s fires. And higher temperatures and stronger and more persistent winds could reduce the scope for hazard-reduction burning, making large-scale fires more likely. If those claims are correct, reorienting our climate change policies towards greater emphasis on adaptation is absolutely vital.
A very disappointing effort Henry. All of the alleged risks from climate change are decisively refuted by the science and the evidence.
So far, the government has largely ignored the mounting chorus, preferring to focus on practical measures to address the immediate crisis. However, by not engaging, it loses the public debate and wastes the opportunity to consider whether the approach successive governments have adopted continues to make sense.
The government is unwilling and unable to explain that successive government policies do not make sense and it behoves those of us who have the independence to speak the truth to do so and try to create a climate of debate where sensible policies can get a hearing.
Umm … no, Australian company directors need to spend more time returning a profit for their shareholders, not preening for the leftist mob.
Where are all of the business people and their media statements repudiating the misinformed ramblings of this abject idiot?
His (completely ignorant) posturing on “Climate Change™” is entirely unsurprising given his demonstrable lack of competence leading the Banking Royal Commission.
How does the government find, appoint and pay people to sit in judgement of matters that are well beyond their capability?