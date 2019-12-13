Brexit voting

UK ELECTION: POLLS CLOSE... DEVELOPING...
EXIT POLLS: BORIS JOHNSON GAMBLE POISED TO PAY OFF...
CLEAR MAJORITY...
UPDATES: BBC...
LIVE: SKYNEWS... ITV...
BUT PLEASE NOTE:
Steve, we’re hanging out on your previous Election thread. At least for now!
When democratic governments create economic calamity, free markets get the blame.
Jeebus.
Based purely upon an exit poll, the loons are already running up the democracy is broken in this country flag.
We ❤️ BoJo!
2019 UK Election: Official exit poll predicts major Conservative victory
From the Paywallian’s rolling coverage:
Whatever you think of Boris, and I think he has too many leftist tendencies for my liking, he will be infinitely better than that aging Stalinist Corbyn or that abysmal excuse of a woman Theresa May. I nearly fell off my chair when I saw his Love Actually commercial but I laughed and laughed. British PM bitch slapping the supercilious Hugh Grant. Brilliant.
Just as that picture of that fatuous Bob Geldof and his mates scoffing champers and coke on a multi-million dollar yacht giving the finger to British fisherman certainly helped kill the remoaner campaign at the referendum, so too Hugh Grant and the greasy-palmed Brollywood set’s sneering put downs of British voters helped kill Corbyn and carry Boris back into number 10 with a bigger majority. Well done buffoons. Truly useful idiots.