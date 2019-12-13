Brexit voting

Posted on 9:11 am, December 13, 2019 by Steve Kates

UK ELECTION: POLLS CLOSE... DEVELOPING...
EXIT POLLS: BORIS JOHNSON GAMBLE POISED TO PAY OFF...
CLEAR MAJORITY...
UPDATES: BBC...
LIVE: SKYNEWS... ITV...

BUT PLEASE NOTE:

Nelson Kidd-Players
#3260101, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:33 am (Edit)

Steve, we’re hanging out on your previous Election thread. At least for now!

This entry was posted in International. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Brexit voting

  1. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3260101, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Steve, we’re hanging out on your previous Election thread. At least for now!

  2. lotocoti
    #3260114, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Jeebus.
    Based purely upon an exit poll, the loons are already running up the democracy is broken in this country flag.

  4. mh
    #3260140, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Piers Morgan
    @piersmorgan
    No, there goes your credibility.
    The British people listened to your democracy-wrecking garbage & told you to f*ck off.

    Hugh Grant
    ‏@HackedOffHugh
    There goes the neighbourhood.

  5. Tom
    #3260153, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:13 am

    2019 UK Election: Official exit poll predicts major Conservative victory

    From the Paywallian’s rolling coverage:

    Tory chairman James Cleverly has been cautious about getting “too excited” about the exit poll, saying: “I am cautious of poll results, so see how seats roll out before getting too excited about it.’’

    “t is big if the numbers play out; it is numerically a big majority, but we want to see if it plays out and which constituencies have voted our way’’.

    He said there was fury at the doorsteps towards Labour and Jeremy Corbyn because they ‘’felt they were lied to’’ about Brexit.

    Home Secretary Priti Patel, said: “We will not hang around’’ in delivering Brexit and will immediately introduce legislation bills before parliament.

    If the prediction is confirmed by the counts, Labour will have returned its worst electoral performance in eight decades.

    Barry Gardiner, Labour’s shadow secretary for state said if the exit poll is correct” “It is a devastating result for us’’.

    He added: “It’s a deeply depressing prediction and one that my heart goes out to all the people who have given hope to the Labour party, relying on us to sort out problems they are facing’’.

  6. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260164, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Three threads on the same topic FFS.

    Soon needs to take back editorial control and fire these yuppie whippersnappers responsible for this millennial garbage.

  7. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3260168, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:21 am

    Dot, you know what they say about herding Cats…

    Oi! You lot! Over here!

  8. Juan
    #3260173, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Three threads on the same topic FFS.

    Soon needs to take back editorial control and fire these yuppie whippersnappers responsible for this millennial garbage.

    Media diversity within the Catallaxy, Dot? 🤣

  9. Porter
    #3260438, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Whatever you think of Boris, and I think he has too many leftist tendencies for my liking, he will be infinitely better than that aging Stalinist Corbyn or that abysmal excuse of a woman Theresa May. I nearly fell off my chair when I saw his Love Actually commercial but I laughed and laughed. British PM bitch slapping the supercilious Hugh Grant. Brilliant.
    Just as that picture of that fatuous Bob Geldof and his mates scoffing champers and coke on a multi-million dollar yacht giving the finger to British fisherman certainly helped kill the remoaner campaign at the referendum, so too Hugh Grant and the greasy-palmed Brollywood set’s sneering put downs of British voters helped kill Corbyn and carry Boris back into number 10 with a bigger majority. Well done buffoons. Truly useful idiots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.