David Bidstrup: When did we have the driest spring in Adelaide?

This post looks at historical data for Adelaide rainfall for the period 1839 to 2018. The data comes from the BoM website and is subject to the usual caveats – there are some records missing and the presumption is made that the records are factual and not “homogenised” to fit a story.
My interest was sparked by a report some time ago that we had “the driest spring since …” so in order to put that in perspective the following analysis was done.
Leap days were removed because my rudimentary method depends on a definite number of records between 2 dates and if leap days were included then by the time the iteration had been done 130 times the dates would be wrong. There are 45 leap days in the data record of 66,082 days and they have a total of 19.6 mm of rain total so the effect is small.
Because I wanted to look at seasonal variations I decided to do it in a way where summer started on 1 December so each “year” starts in December and runs to end November the next year. In the tables you will see years labelled 1978/79 which means the “year” starts on 1 December 1978 and runs to 30 November 1979.
Rainfall totals were found for each season and tabulated along with an annual total rainfall. By some sorting the spring totals could be ranked from “driest” to “wettest”.
The table below shows spring ranked from driest at the top, 1895/96 at 33.9 mm, to the spring of 2018/09, i.e. September, October and November of 2019, at 82.2 mm. Note that this is number 30 in a list of 180 years. Adelaide’s driest spring was 124 years ago.
Interestingly, the total annual rainfall for both years was around the same.
Annual rainfall varies from 244 mm in 1958/59 to 820.6 mm in 1850/51.
|YEAR
|SUMMER
|AUTUMN
|WINTER
|SPRING
|ANNUAL
|1895/96
|64.8
|124.1
|143.7
|33.9
|366.5
|1966/67
|121
|39.6
|117.5
|37.1
|315.2
|2007/08
|49.6
|124.8
|187.4
|37.8
|399.6
|1960/61
|16
|162
|155.8
|43.3
|377.1
|1981/82
|53.8
|160.2
|112.4
|44.6
|371
|1937/38
|134
|176
|176.7
|47.3
|534
|2005/06
|94.4
|121.4
|59.8
|51.6
|327.2
|1887/88
|58.9
|58.5
|237.6
|56.7
|411.7
|2011/12
|60.8
|152.6
|260.6
|59.4
|533.4
|1964/65
|22.9
|110.9
|134.6
|60.5
|328.9
|1899/1900
|33.6
|226.4
|237.3
|60.7
|558
|2013/14
|124.6
|134
|224.6
|60.8
|544
|1986/87
|86.8
|178.6
|246.6
|61.4
|573.4
|1896/97
|93.1
|99.1
|172.8
|65
|430
|1864/65
|13
|108.9
|203.7
|67.1
|392.7
|1894/95
|66.4
|172
|249.5
|69.8
|557.7
|2014/15
|48.6
|132.2
|129.6
|71
|381.4
|1884/85
|53.7
|88.1
|205.4
|71.1
|418.3
|1913/14
|98.7
|107.1
|61.5
|71.5
|338.8
|1863/64
|81.1
|98.5
|271.7
|72.1
|523.4
|1926/27
|65.3
|84.9
|205.2
|72.5
|427.9
|1842/43
|55.8
|109
|192.1
|74.2
|431.1
|1853/54
|24.2
|137.1
|159.2
|75.1
|395.6
|1968/69
|151.3
|135.3
|172.1
|75.1
|533.8
|1858/59
|82.1
|137.1
|111.9
|78
|409.1
|1994/95
|59.4
|127.2
|229.4
|78
|494
|1958/59
|35
|36.2
|94.1
|78.8
|244.1
|2006/07
|57
|152
|156.4
|78.8
|444.2
|1971/72
|115.2
|71.5
|160.3
|79.3
|426.3
|2012/13
|35
|107.6
|280
|80.2
|502.8
|2018/19
|28.8
|101
|172.4
|82.2
|384.4
The chart below shows the total annual and spring rainfall for the total data set, 1839 to 2019.
Notice that both total annual and spring rainfall vary over a wide range pretty much for the entire data record. Annual rainfall is mostly in the range 400 to 700 mm per year but fluctuations are the order of the day. There is no “trend”, just chaos. The same applies to the spring totals.
Whenever we hear of a new “meteorological record”, whether it be about temperature or rain, the vibe seems to be one where the “record” provides some legitimacy to the coming “climate change” disaster that has been imminent for around 30 years but has refused to manifest yet. Without some reference to history any story can be blown up out of all proportion and no one is the wiser.
I am ashamed to say my first thought was “what a dry shithole!”
When the BOM says Adelaide has had the driest or Melbourne the hottest I’m always inquisitive as to whether only one weather station is used. For example BOM stated that Melbourne had one of the driest springs in a decade yet where i live which is a north eastern suburb we had 25% more rain than last year and we are only 20 k from the CBD. Some parts of a city fall within wind or rain belts which makes a huge difference to both rainfall and temperature. What are your thoughts?
Ever since the BOM predicted no rain until next April, here in SE Queensland, it hasn’t stopped raining!
Roger W: “Ever since the BOM predicted no rain until next April, here in SE Queensland, it hasn’t stopped raining!”
Quite so.
Anyone with a ouija board could predict seasonal heatwaves, drought and bushfires.
Predicting rain?
Now we’re talking skill …
December 11, 2019: There will be no relief for drought-ravaged regions over the summer, with Bureau of Meteorology officials telling a meeting of state and federal ministers there would be no significant rain until at least April.
https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2019/12/no-end-for-drought-as-sydney-disappears-into-smoke/
December 11, 2019: Brisbane weather relief as storm brings six months’ worth of rain in one night
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-12-12/brisbane-storms-damage-six-months-rain/11791512
Remember the Townsville floods of 2019? Another failure of the BoM to forecast.
2011 Brisbane floods?
Fail.
Maybe David, they meant the driest spring on record for Australia (and that’s only if you don’t count all the springs before 1900).
I tell you BOM are only good for predicting the next 2 days and that’s mostly for the aviation industry (and their longest flights).
I guess the turkey who said no rain till April hadn’t checked the lastest METARs or he lives in the Climate Change Department on another floor from the professional forecasters at BOM?
You know, left hand doesn’t know what right hand is doing.
And remember what Turnbull’s Environmental Minister had to say:
Yeah right …
‘Statistics quell the extremes of individual observations’
When you say “the presumption is made that the records are factual and not “homogenised” to fit a story” its a good thing you are working with rainfall, not temperatures. The rainfall has been relatively untouched to date – but the temperature data is completely altered.